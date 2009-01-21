Sustainable energy peak body welcomes re-appointment of Western Australian Chief Scientist.

The Western Australian Sustainable Energy Association Inc. (WA SEA) welcomes the reappointment of Professor Beazley as Western Australia’s Chief Scientist, announced today by by Troy Buswell, Treasurer; Minister for Commerce; Science and Innovation; Housing and Works.



“In her first term of appointment, Professor Beazley worked very hard as Chief Scientist to build a science profile and active linkages across WA education, research, government, business and community sectors, and with her reappointment it will be great to see that work step to the next level,” says Dr Ray Wills, Chief Executive of WA SEA.



“Professor Beazley has been particularly inclusive of industry, and innovation from scientists and engineers must provide solutions to the environmental challenges of this century, getting the energy equation right for industry will be key to heading off dangerous climate change,” says Dr Wills.



WA SEA has long called for action on climate change that will create jobs, new commerce, and a new economy that is more sustainable, and science has a pivotal role to play to deliver the best innovations in Western Australia.



“And there is no doubt that much of WA can be powered on clean, renewable energy,” says the CEO of WA SEA.



“Professor Beazley has a significant role to play in leading the science community in WA and to ensure the ideas are here, and the technology is here. Western Australia has massive renewable energy resources - we are the Middle East of renewable energy, we need recognise the investment potential for the state, to get on with the job and roll out projects to take advantage of it,” says Dr Wills.



“Making use of renewable energy in WA will diversify and grow our sources of energy, will help ensure energy security for the State, and create a more sustainable economy for Western Australia,” says Dr Wills.



WA Sustainable Energy Association Inc. (WA SEA) Media Release - 21 January 2009



Media Contact:

Dr Ray Wills 0430 365 607



Editors notes:



Announcement of reappointment of Chief Scientist by Troy Buswell, Treasurer; Minister for Commerce; Science and Innovation; Housing and Works http://www.mediastatements.wa.gov.au/Pages/Results.aspx?ItemID=131184

The Western Australian Sustainable Energy Association Inc. (WA SEA) is a chamber of businesses that aspire to be more sustainable in their own energy use, or are providing the commercial solution to climate change through their products and services. WA SEA is supported by a growing membership of more than 200 industry members that includes the majority of the key energy players in Western Australia. www.wasea.com.au.