Live Webcast: WindEnergy Business 2009 Conference: Feb 24, 8:30am - 4:30pm (CST)

On Tuesday, February 24th, 2009 the German American Chamber of Commerce of the Midwest (GACCoM) will be hosting the WindEnergy Business 2009 Conference in Rosemont, Illinois at the Renaissance Chicago O’Hare Suites Hotel. In coordination with the German Energy Agency (DENA), and sponsored by the German Ministry for Economics and Technology (BMWI), From 8:30 am - 4:30 pm (CST), seven innovative German companies will present their technologies and discuss opportunities for cooperation between the U.S. and Germany.



Leading speakers from both the U.S. and Germany will share their experiences, new technologies, products, and services. The primary objective of the conference is to open a dialog for partnership between two of the world’s leading countries in developing and implementing new Wind Energy technologies. Germany has been at the forefront of new Wind Energy initiatives, both from a technology and a public policy standpoint. This includes until recently being the world’s leading producer of energy from wind.



For those of you who won’t be able to join us for this event we set up an online livestream to give everyone a chance, no matter where, if in the U.S., in Germany, or anywhere around the world, to tune in. The stream will begin at 8.30 am with the Welcome Address and an introduction, followed by the first presentation at 9 am. For more information on this event, please visit our Green Corner at www.gaccom.org/greencorner.



Click here to watch the LiveStream: http://www.ustream.tv/channel/windenergy-business-2009



Click here to find more information on the conference and the agenda: http://www.gaccom.org/green-corner/upcoming-events/windenergy-business-2009/windenergybusinessconference/index.html#c2998