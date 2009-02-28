Power Inverter from Clayton Power handles extreme hardness test

The test, used in the aerospace industry, ensures that products do not fail - testing over time and also under extreme working conditions - such as vibrations, hot and cold weather conditions, humidity and water, salt mists and so on.

In the test the inverters are placed in a special tub after which liquid nitrogen is poured over the products. The inverter is then frozen to more than -170 C°. After approximately 10 min. the inverter is put to thawing.

After around one hour the inverter could be handled again, and the inverter was mounted to a battery. Then the inverter was restarted at full load at around 1200W and the inverter slowly began to work itself warm. The water was dripping from the inverter (internal as external), but because of the extensive finish all Clayton Power products have been through, the inverter continued undaunted.

The test ended with an inspection of the inverter. These extreme test are developed to ad so much stress to all systems, circuit boards, components, soldering and so on that damage upon closer inspection will be easily detectable. The Clayton Power inverter only suffered a minor scratch (a crack in the insulation on the primary cables) and was besides completely unaffected by the severe test.

This test enables us to see that the choice of materials can withstand even the highest requirements in the world. Therefore, we can warmly recommend a Clayton Power inverter, which will have no problems with salt mists, humidity and vibrations (which are some of the most common problems within the automotive, marine and industrial sector).

Source: Nordicnet.dk



Clayton Power GmbH

Oberwolfhauserstrasse 10

8633 Wolfhausen

Switzerland

http://www.claytonpower.com



About Clayton Power

Clayton Power was founded in the late 1990s in Denmark. The company is known for creating modern power solutions for industrial and leisure-based use of mobile power, UPS (uninterruptible power supply) and backup power systems. Clayton Power has a range of robust and very compact line-card cover power products to include DC/AC power inverter technology, such as true or pure Sine Wave Inverters, Combi (Power inverters/chargers) and battery management (BMS) for Lithium Battery Technology Systems.