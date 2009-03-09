EnerWorks Partners with Nelson & Small to Bring Solar Power to the Northeast

EnerWorks announced today its strategic partnership with Nelson & Small, a top performing, nationally recognized wholesale distributor founded over 70 years ago. Through Nelson & Small’s network of over 800 dealers, EnerWorks solar thermal appliances will be distributed throughout New England and Upper State New York.



“We’re thrilled about this partnership,” says Jim Hughes, EnerWorks Director of Business Development for northeastern USA. “Nelson & Small’s knowledge and experience in the energy market, as well as their depth of coverage, will enable customers throughout the region to take advantage of the economic and environmental benefits of heating their water with the power of the sun.”



Nelson & Small has been in the energy business for 24 years and saw renewable energy as the wave of the future. They were eager to be ahead of the curve in meeting the needs of their customers who are looking for alternatives to fossil fuel.



“Steve Finberg, Vice President of Emerging Business with Nelson & Small, came across EnerWorks at a renewable energy show,” comments Peter LaRose, Nelson & Small’s Senior Vice President and General Sales Manager. “Our due diligence brought to light how advantageously EnerWorks has taken complex solar thermal technology and packaged it as an appliance, making solar water heating understandable, accessible, and affordable. Their approach really simplifies the installation and integration of this technology into both residential and commercial applications.”



“With recently passed United States energy legislation, we believe the future is now,” adds LaRose, “as more and more people integrate a number of renewable technologies into their homes. The EnerWorks product has some definite technical advantages, such as its patented overheat-protection, that demonstrated how it could immediately fit our needs.”



About EnerWorks

EnerWorks Inc. is a leading North American solar thermal technology provider. With proven, patented technology and certified systems, EnerWorks offers high quality, reliable and cost effective renewable energy solutions to the North American market.



EnerWorks develops and manufactures proprietary renewable energy appliances for residential, commercial and industrial markets. In the residential market, EnerWorks’s solar water heating appliances are fully certified, ENERGY STAR® qualified, and the only system meeting CSA international standards. They complement existing water-heating systems and provide users with clean energy and a real reduction in energy costs. In the commercial and industrial markets, EnerWorks is at the forefront of integrated solar thermal solutions, working with local partners to design, install, commission and maintain solar thermal heating and cooling systems.