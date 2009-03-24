First Solar Plant in Florida - Creates 200 Jobs

Lake Mary, Fl., March 24, 2009 - Advanced Solar Photonics, (ASP), the cutting-edge developer of laser marking, scribing, edge deletion and edge isolation systems for the solar industry, has expanded to a 318,000 sq ft facility to build a thin film solar module production plant, the first in the state, called SolarFab. In April, the pilot line will be running with full production scheduled to ramp up by late 2010 with the ability to continue to increase in capacity. This opportunity will create about 200 green jobs in Florida.



With the dependence on foreign oil, environmental degradation and the vulnerability of power networks, SolarFab is committed to developing ASP’s thin film SunPanels for the greater use of clean energy alternatives such as solar power. ASPs’ thin film SunPanels will be scalable and are expected to be able to reach grid parity by 2011 due to ASPs’ patented manufacturing process and technologies which can increase efficiency levels and lower costs. Additionally, SolarFab will help meet government and consumers’ growing demand for increasingly efficient and cost- effective solar power.



“We understand manufacturing and building equipment - it’s what we’ve done for the last decade. We have been studying this industry for a long time and are now ready to offer a complete laser solution that will achieve grid parity and help revolutionize the photovoltaic market,” said Maureen McHale, Corporate Marketing and Public Relations Manager for Advanced Solar Photonics.



Advanced Solar Photonics, located in Lake Mary, Florida employs an international team of technology driven professionals. Reaching out to the photovoltaic industry, ASP strives to lower manufacturing costs utilizing proven patented technology geared to improve and lower the cost per kilowatt. This technology is applicable to both the silicon and thin film processes.