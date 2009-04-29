Assemblywoman Salas Will Deliver Keynote Speech at Renewable Energy Summit

(El Centro, CA) - Assemblywoman Mary Salas (D-Chula Vista) will deliver the keynote speech at the Imperial Valley Renewable Energy Summit banquet. The three-day summit-May 6-8, 2009 at the Barbara Worth Golf Resort in Holtville, CA-will connect renewable energy producers, business leaders, utility representatives, legislators and regulators to discuss the booning renewable energy industry in Imperial Valley.



A supporter of U. S. veterans and an advocate for improving the quality of life for the region, Assemblywoman Salas was appointed Chair of the Committee on Veterans Affairs in 2007 and currently serves on a number of committees, including Jobs, Economic Development and the Economy; Water, Parks and Wildlife; and the Committee on Health. She has also served on the California Trade and Commerce Agency, the South County Economic Development Council and the Chula Vista City Council.



“The development of the tremendous renewable resource potential in Imperial Valley is carrying us to the threshold of a brilliant future for Imperial Valley, California and the West,” stated Timothy Kelley, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation. “The speakers are key to this summit-each of which brings an important component to our clean energy goals that will benefit the current and future generations that we serve.”



Among the distinguished panelists will be Commissioner Dian M. Grueneich, California Public Utilities Commission; Steve Dunn, U. S. Department of Energy; Steve Rodgers, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission; John McCaull, Geothermal Energy Association; Tony Braun, California Municipal Utilities Association; Jonathan Weisgall, MidAmerican Holdings Company; David Nahai, Los Angeles Department of Water & Power; Robert Lukefahr, Stirling Energy Systems; Linda Brown, San Diego Gas & Electric Company; and several others.



Conference panels will explore the opportunities and challenges of implementing California’s Renewable Portfolio Standard; how federal, state and local leaders are effectively facilitating the development of renewable energy; and the goals and impact of the stimulus package in introducing and sustaining such resources.



The three-day event will also include a golf tournament, tour of the region, reception and numerous networking opportunities.



Sponsors of the event include Imperial Irrigation District, San Diego Gas & Electric, Ormat, SunEco Energy, County of Imperial, EW Corporation, CalEnergy, Stirling Energy Systems and numerous others.



Seating is limited; anyone interested in attending is urged to register as soon as possible. For more information about the event, visit or contact the Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation at www.ivedc.com or (760) 353-8332.



About IVEDC:



The Imperial Valley Economic Development Corporation is a partnership of private enterprise and local government that is united by the common vision of expanding and diversifying the economy. Its investors include a host of public and private organizations that benefit from the growth of the economy.