The Royal Society for the Protection of Birds installs wind turbine

RSPB Rainham Marshes Manager, Nick Bruce-White said “Powering Rainham Marshes with renewable energy not only shows our commitment to tackling climate change, it demonstrates the important role renewables can play in delivering our future energy needs. The RSPB is often most visual when objecting to wind turbine proposals. However, as demonstrated by a recent IEEP study commissioned by the RSPB, wind power does have a valuable role to play in contributing towards the UK’s renewable energy needs, and can do so without harming wildlife. The wind turbine at Rainham Marshes is an excellent example of this.”

Craig Jones, Head of Business Development for Proven Energy said “We welcome the opportunity to work with all customers and partners to ensure proper siting of our wind turbines. The need to combat climate change is such that it is our duty to ensure that people get the most out of renewable technologies. This installation reaffirms Proven’s capability to work in partnership, collaboration and harmony with local communities and wildlife.”

Alex Murley, Small Systems Manager for the British Wind Energy Association said “Proven Energy form part of a growing UK small scale wind industry which leads the world in low carbon product design. It is gratifying to see the RSPB join the ranks of organisations recognising that in the windiest country in Europe, there are thousands of households and businesses able to generate their own clean, green energy from correctly sited wind energy technologies”.

James Hoare, Managing Director from Ardenham Energy installed the wind turbine. “We were delighted to have been awarded this high profile and important installation project by the RSPB, which confirms the support by the RSPB for responsibly located wind turbines as a method of clean electricity production that will help combat climate change”.

The Proven Energy 15kW wind turbine, together with existing solar technology, should provide enough energy to power the visitor centre, minimising the site’s carbon footprint. The wind turbine is sited on a 5 m/s site and has the potential to produce 21,000kWh per year reducing the RSPB’s CO2 emissions by 9,000kg per annum.

The RSPB speaks out for birds and wildlife, tackling the problems that threaten the environment. The RSPB sees climate change as the biggest threat to global wildlife in the 21st century. The impact of global warming threatens many species with extinction and there is a need for renewable energy to tackle greenhouse gas emissions.



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