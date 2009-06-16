SPG Solar Completes Dual-Purpose Solar System for The Marine Mammal Center

Novato, Calif. -June 16, 2009 - SPG Solar recently completed a 22.5kWp system at The Marine Mammal Center (TMMC) in Sausalito, Calif. SPG Solar worked with the TMMC staff to ensure a custom design build suitable for the site. TMMC wanted to set an example for other organizations by adding solar to their other green initiatives. The solar system reduces 10 percent of their electricity consumption and produces 37,000kWh annually.



TMMC is an educational institution as well as a marine hospital, and the solar system serves as an educational tool to teach visitors about renewable solar energy.



“The solar panels and the design installation serve a dual purpose,” says Thomas Rooney, chief executive officer of SPG Solar, Inc. “SPG Solar was tasked with finding a way to shade the pens and produce clean renewable solar power. We worked closely with the staff to create a custom design. This was a unique project that not only supports the center’s renewable energy goals but improves the quality of life for the rescued animals.”



SPG Solar analyzed the slope of panels in relation to shading of the animal pens for optimal system production, utilized materials to weather the marine environment, and provided a safe and secure home for the rehabilitation of the animals by hiding the wiring in column supports. The Solar PV system includes an interactive kiosk with online real-time monitoring to provide an educational opportunity for visitors.



According to the Environmental Protection Agency, through 25 year the life of the solar system, it will prevent 664 metric tons of CO2 from being released into the atmosphere, which is equivalent to taking 122 cars off the road or powering the 92 local homes for one year.



Tony Promessi, Director of Life Support and Facilities at The Marine Mammal Center, says that SPG Solar understood the goals of the Center and the project.

“SPG Solar was comprehensive with the design and build of the solar installation. They were responsive and interested in our facility, and very committed to their business.” says Promessi.



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About SPG Solar, Inc.

SPG Solar, Inc. is a proven leader in the financing, design and installation of photovoltaic power systems. With over 1,300 grid-connected PV systems in service throughout the Western United States and a senior staff with decades of experience in electrical engineering, construction and project development, SPG Solar provides its customers with the very best in solar technology and professional design-build services. SPG Solar delivers innovative and dependable solar systems with the highest quality of workmanship from the initial customer consultation to the final system commissioning and post installation services. For more information, please visit: www.spgsolar.com.