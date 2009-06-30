Sunny Tower Inverter System Creates New Opportunities For Solar Installers

SMA America’s Versatile Solution is Designed for Easy Installation and High Efficiency



ROCKLIN, Calif., June 30, 2009- SMA America, Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of global solar technology leader SMA Technology AG, offers residential solar installers the ability to expand their services and customer base with the innovative Sunny Tower. The SMA product allows installers to apply their existing experience and tools in the residential market to commercial-grade projects.



“The Sunny Tower is an ideal product for residential solar installers looking to tap into the commercial market during this challenging economy,” said Jurgen Krehnke, president and general manager of SMA America. “The powerful inverter system is pre-configured with six Sunny Boy inverters enabling it to handle commercial applications with the same best-in-class performance and reliability installers expect from SMA.”



The inverter system is pre-configured for a per-tower capacity of 36 or 42 kilowatts. The Sunny Tower requires only a fraction of the space that would normally be needed to hang multiple string inverters and its modular design eliminates the need for cost prohibitive, heavy machinery, like large central inverters. Its purchase-cycle is also shorter than that of central inverters, translating to faster project turnover for installers and increased ROI for their customers.



The Sunny Tower is both simple to connect and versatile, featuring three-phase output and the ability to handle anything from 36 kW systems to large projects with multiple towers scaled together. It also offers installers ease-of-installation and industry-leading efficiency, resulting in the lowest possible cost per watt. The innovative product allows integrators the opportunity to maximize rebates and power production, while minimizing the overall payback period.



Taking advantage of its modular design, technicians can disconnect the Sunny Tower’s inverters independently, leaving the rest of the system operational, greatly reducing overall down time and maximizing energy yield.



Production monitoring is also easily done through the Sunny Portal, a free Web-based portal that provides a graphic display of the system’s performance data via a Web browser at any time, from anywhere in the world. System performance data is uploaded to the Sunny Portal via the available built-in Sunny WebBox at intervals chosen by the user. Optional equipment can also be added for PBI (Performance Based Incentive) compliance.



Its innovative racking system also makes the Sunny Tower an attractive display, creating a stunning visual focal point highlighting the end-user’s solar commitment.



About SMA America, Inc.

SMA America, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of SMA Solar Technology AG, based in Germany. SMA is the world leader in solar inverter technology and manufacturing with divisions in nine countries on four continents. SMA is committed to its leadership role, offering exceptional value with the most efficient and reliable solar inverters in the industry. SMA takes special pride in promoting renewable energy solutions at all levels through education, information and support for the general public and solar installers, as well as for small and large businesses worldwide. For more information, call (916) 625-0870 or visit www.SMA-America.com.