Carmanah Receives $2.3 Million Order to Power North Africa Telecom Project with Solar Technology

VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA (July 3, 2009) Carmanah Technologies Corporation (TSX: CMH) has received a follow up order valued at approximately CAD $2.3 million from Lyon, France-based telecom provider TWIST to supply solar power systems for a telecommunications project in North Africa. The project, facilitated by Solergitech, Carmanah’s authorized distributor in the region, will power a network of telecommunications towers with the company’s stand-alone solar power systems. This order follows an initial $1 million order last September as a part of an ongoing project with a total estimated value of up to $4 million over the next three years.



For this communications application, Carmanah is powering each of the remote telecom towers with a stand-alone solar power source that includes photovoltaic modules, controllers and batteries - all optimized for maximum performance within the region’s challenging geographic and environmental conditions. As a dependable alternative to traditional sources of electricity, each solar power system offers a convenient and cost-effective solution - free from grid access, power bills, fuel deliveries or generator maintenance. “This solar technology has proven to be the best solution for powering our telecommunications equipment at these remote locations,” said Christophe Leroy, director-general, TWIST.



To learn more about powering remote applications with Carmanah solar technology, visit www.solarforindustry.com



About Solergitech

Solargitech is a distributor of solar power systems and solar powered lighting equipment. For more information, visit www.solergitech.com



About TWIST

Established in Lyon, France in 1996, TWIST Transmissions is a telecommunications provider offering specialized communications services for ground/air, ground/ground and maritime transmission applications. For more information, visit www.twist.fr



About Carmanah Technologies Corporation

As one of the most trusted names in solar technology, Carmanah has earned a reputation for delivering strong and effective products for industrial applications worldwide. Industry proven to perform reliably in some of the world’s harshest environments, Carmanah solar LED lights and solar power systems provide a durable, dependable and cost effective energy alternative. Carmanah is a publicly traded company, with common shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CMH”. For more information, visit www.carmanah.com



PHOTOS: Carmanah Solar power systems http://www.flickr.com/photos/carmanahsolar/sets/72157612794955512/



Media Contact:

David Davies

direct: 250.382.4332

email: ddavies@carmanah.com