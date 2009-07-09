SMA Solar Technology AG Commissions World's Largest Solar Inverter Factory

C02 Neutral Manufacturing Site to Handle Increased Global Demand for Solar Inverters



ROCKLIN, Calif., July 9, 2009-SMA Solar Technology AG, parent company of U.S. subsidiary SMA America, Inc., has announced the opening of its 193,000 square foot solar inverter factory in Kassel, Germany. With the new facility, SMA has increased its production capacity to four gigawatts and is continuing to expand its successful strategy of scalability to meet demand for its popular line of solar inverters.

Solar inverters are the key component in a solar power system that converts direct-current power generated by solar panels into usable household power.



In addition to being the world’s largest solar inverter manufacturing site, the plant is also pioneering the concept of C02 neutral industrial production by utilizing a low-energy building concept, high efficiency and renewable energy.



“The inverter—the heart of every photovoltaic system—significantly contributes to an emissions-free energy supply,” said Günther Cramer, CEO of SMA Solar Technology AG. “With our CO2 neutral inverter manufacturing, we are showing that advanced industrial production can be accomplished with a small environmental footprint.”



“The new manufacturing plant, with a capacity of up to four gigawatts, will allow SMA and its subsidiaries to match industry growth and global demand for its solar inverters,” said Jurgen Krehnke, president and general manager of SMA America. “It also demonstrates that world-class, CO2 neutral industrial production is both possible and economical using today’s existing technologies.”



C02 neutral production is achieved through minimizing energy consumption and maximizing operating efficiencies through a low-energy building concept, the optimal use of daylight, innovative heating and cooling systems, and renewable energy.



Electrical power is derived from a building-integrated 1.1 megawatt PV system and an onsite biogas plant. The biogas plant satisfies a portion of the factory’s basic heating requirement with additional heat provided by a local waste incineration facility. Excess heat from an electric compressor that provides compressed air for various tools and equipment is also recycled into the ventilation system. All heat sources are connected to a hot water tank, which helps regulate the system and enables continuous usage. Cooling is furnished through two systems, including an absorption refrigerator driven by the excess heat generated by the biogas plant and an electric back-up system.



In order to completely satisfy the site’s energy requirements, renewable energy is purchased from nearby sources. After the final construction phase, the CO2 balance will be equalized through additional PV installations, eliminating the need for additional utility purchases.



As part of the CO2 neutral manufacturing effort, the entire production line was re-engineered to optimize efficiency and can now be quickly extended or reconfigured for other device types, providing the ability to scale production up or down to meet rapidly changing demand.



“As the world leader in solar inverter technology we now intend to initiate a trend towards CO2 neutral factories,” added Cramer.



About SMA America, Inc.

SMA America, Inc. is the U.S. subsidiary of SMA Solar Technology AG, based in Germany. SMA is the world leader in solar inverter technology and manufacturing with divisions in ten countries on four continents. SMA is committed to its leadership role, offering exceptional value with the most efficient and reliable solar inverters in the industry. SMA takes special pride in promoting renewable energy solutions at all levels through education, information and support for the general public and solar installers, as well as for small and large businesses worldwide. For more information, call (916) 625-0870 or visit www.SMA-America.com.



About SMA Solar Technology AG

With a turnover of more than 680 million Euros in 2008, SMA is the global market leader for solar inverters, a central component of every solar power system. The SMA group is headquartered in Niestetal, near Kassel, Germany, and is represented on four continents in ten countries. The group employs more than 3,000 people (including temporary employees). SMA produces a broad range of inverter types which offers suitable inverters for every photovoltaic module type used and for photovoltaic systems in all power ranges. The product portfolio includes inverters both for grid-connected photovoltaic systems and for stand-alone systems. Since June 27, 2008, the company has been listed in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92), and since September 22, 2008, the company’s shares have been listed in the TecDAX. In the past recent years, SMA was recognized several times with awards for its outstanding performance as an employer.





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