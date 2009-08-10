AltEnergyMag.com becomes the new face of EarthToys

San Diego, California, August 10th, 2009, EarthToys.com which began its transition to AltEnergyMag.com early 2009 has completed the re-branding process with the release of its newly designed website. The new look unveiled in the August issue, will incorporate a new website name and format designed to better reflect the true focus of the eMagazine which is to be an industry business to business resource focusing on alternative energy solutions such as Solar, Wind, Geothermal and Biofuels.



Speaking about the rebrand, Bob Hetherington editor and founder of AltEnergyMag.com said “We decided now would be an ideal time to transition names and redo the website to ensure that as the alternative energy industry continues to grow we are properly positioned to continue to be the leading resource for industry professionals.”



When speaking of the new website Bob had this to say “We wanted to incorporate some new features into our eMagazine that would make it more user friendly for both our readers and advertisers. Not only is our new design easier to navigate but now our partners will have direct access to view and change their ads and press releases.” AltEnergyMag.com provides a Company Directory, Link Library and Event Calendar within its online resources. As well it has 7 years of archived articles and interviews available online.



The new website was modeled after affiliate eMagazine HomeToys.com which has been online since 1996 and serves the Home Technology industry.



For more information or questions please visit https://www.altenergymag.com or email sales@earthtoys.com



About AltEnergyMag.com

Publishing a bi-monthly eMagazine since 2002 under the name EarthToys, AltEnergyMag.com has grown into a highly regarded news and information source for Alternative and Renewable energies. As an official Google News Source and with well over 75,000 monthly visitors, AltEnergyMag.com is a premier go-to information source for all facets of the Alternative Energy industry. With in-depth content and vast archives, AltEnergyMag brings the industry directly to the desktops of industry insiders from around the globe.