GRC's Annual Meeting Moving Full Steam Ahead

(Davis, CA) - The Geothermal Resources Council Annual Meeting will bring together the leaders and voices of the geothermal energy industry to articulate issues that are crucial to this rapidly expanding industry. The annual meeting will be held at the Peppermill Resort & Spa in Reno, Nevada, October 4-7, 2009.



“This year’s conference is particularly important to the geothermal industry,” said Curt Robinson, Executive Director of the GRC. “Along with the growth in exploration activities and technology, we are also seeing an increased interest from the utility, government and financial sectors seeking to turn results into real-world benefits.”



Presenting a record number of papers, the four-day conference will cover a wide breadth of topics relevant to the pursuit of the industry’s goal - the advancement of worldwide knowledge and use of geothermal energy. Among the topics to be discussed are: emerging geothermal technologies and research; geothermal resource assessment and exploration; geothermal project development; financial outlook for geothermal development; environmental permitting; utility transmission; power plant technology; direct use applications; international geothermal perspectives; and federal and state policies and their impacts to geothermal energy use and development.



“The world’s awakening to the benefits of geothermal energy will propel its progress and bring it closer to being a household word,” commented Robinson. “Pivotal to our success is bringing the minds together that will chart the future for a greener world.”



The Geothermal Energy Association, the geothermal industry’s trade association, will also hold the Geothermal Energy Expo in tandem with the GRC’s Annual Meeting. The world’s largest gathering of vendors providing support for geothermal resource exploration, characterization, development, production and management, the Expo will host over 120 vendors this year.



To register for the GRC’s Annual Meeting, please visit www.geothermal.org or call (530) 758-2360. Early bird registration and discounted registration fees for utility representatives are available.



About the GRC:



With the experience and dedication of its diverse, international membership bolstering a 39-year track record, the Geothermal Resources Council has built a solid reputation as the United States’ preeminent geothermal association. The GRC serves as a focal point for continuing professional development for its members through its outreach, information transfer and education services.