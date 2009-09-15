Currie Technologies Introduces New Electric Bicycles at Interbike 2009

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



Los Angeles, CA - September 15, 2009 - Currie Technologies announced today that their technologically advanced, 2010 line of hybrid electric bicycles will be launched at Interbike next week in Las Vegas, Nevada. Offering a complete range of light electric transportation products, Currie is excited to introduce many new and improved models with a unique stealth appearance and enhanced performance technology.



“With imbedded electronics on many models, our bikes are difficult to differentiate from a conventional bicycle. We have created one of the most competitively priced and diverse product range that not only meets the needs of this rapidly growing consumer sector interested in purchasing eBikes, we have also improved their esthetic appearance, something I feel is an integral factor in gaining widespread consumer acceptance for the eBike category. We are confident that our new 2010 lines of IZIP and EZIP electric bicycles will help to bring our industry that much closer to becoming mainstream.” said Larry Pizzi, Currie’s President.



Currie products are well suited for recreational riders of all ages and abilities and for all types of transportation; be it a shopping trip to the corner grocery store or a distanced commute to work or school. With prices ranging from $499 and up to $3499 at retail, there is a model that is well suited for almost every type of rider.



About Currie Technologies

Currie Technologies is one of the oldest and most experienced US developers and distributors of quality, high-performance hybrid and electric powered bicycles and personal electric transportation products. Currie Technologies was founded in 1998 on the conviction that electrically driven vehicles will become increasingly important for fundamental environmental and economic reasons, and that new and large international markets will emerge. Currie Technologies holds various technology patents on the Electro-Drive™ Propulsion Systems, unique electric drive systems that provide superior performance and durability at a reasonable price. To learn more about Currie Technologies and its IZIP and EZIP product lines, please visit www.currietech.com.



