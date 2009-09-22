Solar powered parking-lot light delivers affordable off-grid illumination

Carmanah EverGEN 1710 developed in partnership with frog design



VICTORIA, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA (September 22, 2009) Carmanah Technologies (TSX: CMH) has unveiled the newest design in solar LED lighting: the EverGEN™ 1710 solar-powered area light. Designed as a compact stand-alone lighting alternative for off-grid parking lots and other municipal, commercial or industrial areas, the new EverGEN 1710 light combines advanced motion-sensing capabilities with a range of energy saving operating profiles to ensure bright, reliable illumination whenever and wherever it’s needed. Featuring a dark-sky friendly LED fixture designed by industry-leading lighting manufacturer BetaLED, the EverGEN 1710 solar light incorporates all of the elements of a complete solar power system in a compact, pole-mounted design developed by world-renowned global innovation firm frog design. (See the new EverGEN 1710 design at http://www.carmanah.com/Products/Area_Lighting/EverGEN_1710.aspx



According to Ted Lattimore, Carmanah CEO, Carmanah and frog design shared a common goal throughout the design process: to present a powerful new lighting alternative characterized by elegance of design and efficiency of operation. “We knew this light would be special - delivering big system performance in the smallest form factor yet - so when it came to the design, we wanted the very best,” said Lattimore. “Working closely with the team at frog, we settled on a unique design that reflects the essence of renewable energy: clean, simple, practical and efficient. Although it’s a tough, high output, industrial-strength light, the quality finish and distinctive, contemporary styling would look great just about anywhere,” said Lattimore. “But best of all it performs better than anything in its category - it’s a practical, cost-effective renewable energy alternative.”



Since 1969, frog design has pioneered some of the world’s most groundbreaking designs for trendsetting companies such as Apple, Logitech, Microsoft and Sony. In discussing the partnership with Carmanah, Doreen Lorenzo, president of frog design, said, “The opportunity to partner with Carmanah to create a solution that is both beautiful and functional was one our designers embraced. It is a great example of innovation positively affecting our environment.”



Built on nearly two decades of experience developing self-contained solar-LED lanterns and beacons for the marine, traffic and aviation industries, Carmanah’s solar-powered street, parking lot and urban lighting products help businesses and communities introduce outdoor area lighting wherever it’s needed, without trenching, cabling, grid access, or a monthly utility bill. With more than a quarter of a million units deployed, Carmanah products are widely used and recognized around the world for durability, performance and dependability - operating safely and reliably in some of the world’s most challenging environments. As an environmentally responsible alternative, Carmanah’s solar-powered EverGEN 1710 area light is assembled using safe, recyclable materials in strict accordance with the European Union’s guidelines for the Restriction of Hazardous Substances in electronic equipment (RoHS).



The EverGEN 1710 solar light is scheduled for availability in early 2010. For more information, visit www.carmanah.com.



About Carmanah Technologies Corporation

As one of the most trusted names in solar technology, Carmanah has earned a reputation for delivering strong and effective products for industrial applications worldwide. Industry proven to perform reliably in some of the world’s harshest environments, Carmanah solar LED lights and solar power systems provide a durable, dependable and cost effective energy alternative. Carmanah is a publicly traded company, with common shares listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “CMH”. For more information, visit www.carmanah.com.



About frog design, inc.

frog design is a global innovation firm that works with the world’s leading companies, helping them to create and bring to market meaningful products, services, and experiences. frog’s multidisciplinary process reveals valuable consumer and market insights and inspires lasting, humanizing solutions. With a team of more than 400 designers, technologists, strategists, and analysts, frog delivers fully convergent experiences that span multiple technologies, platforms, and media. frog works across a broad spectrum of industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, healthcare, media, education, finance, retail, and fashion. Clients include Disney, GE, HP, Logitech, Microsoft, MTV, Seagate, Siemens, Yahoo! and others. Founded in 1969, frog is headquartered in San Francisco, with studios in Austin, New York, Seattle, Milan, Amsterdam, Stuttgart, and Shanghai. frog design is an independent division of Aricent, a global innovation, technology, and outsourcing company, focused exclusively on communications. Aricent is owned by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co., Sequoia Capital, The Family Office, and Flextronics.



Photos: Carmanah solar-powered LED lights http://www.flickr.com/photos/carmanahsolar/sets/72157612747544151



Media Contact:

David Davies

Tel: +1.250.382.4332

ddavies@carmanah.com