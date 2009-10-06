SGS to Present New Wind Energy Technology Center

As the Chinese wind energy market is growing rapidly, energy distributors, investors, banks, insurance companies as well as manufacturers need to work closely together in order to successfully manage their operations in China and triumph over the several commercial and technical challenges they face.



The Asia-Pacific Weeks Wind Energy Conference, which takes place on October 12, 2009 in Berlin, Germany, will focus on these issues and bring together high profile personalities involved in the Chinese wind energy market.



Torsten Muuß from the SGS Group, the global leader and innovator in inspection, verification, testing and certification services, will be one of the main speakers of this conference. He will be presenting the new Wind Energy Technology Center (WETC) of SGS in Tianjin, China, which will open at the beginning of 2010.



Torsten has been in the wind business for more than 10 years. His experience includes working for wind turbine manufacturers as well as for a certification body. He has held the position of SGS Global Technical Manager for Wind Energy since April 2008.



A Blade Test Hall will be part of the SGS Wind Energy Technology Center in China. Blade failures can have a severe impact on safety and can cause turbine downtime and public exposure. To minimize the risks brought by design flaws and manufacturing defects, a comprehensive validation of the blade through full-scale testing by an independent third party is crucial.



The APW Wind Energy Conference is a perfect “starter” for SGS for the upcoming China Wind Power 2009 Trade Mission, Conference and Exhibition, which will take place in Beijing from October 21 to 23, 2009. SGS will be at booth (no. 1B11) during the China Wind Power 2009 event and will provide visitors further details about the Wind Energy Technology Center in Tianjin.



About SGS Wind Energy Services



As the world’s leading inspection, verification, testing and certification company, SGS is the preferred international partner for onshore and offshore wind farm projects.



SGS is committed to providing a fully comprehensive program for the Wind Energy Sector designed to meet the specific requirements of the wind energy market.



The SGS Group is the global leader and innovator in inspection, verification, testing and certification services. Founded in 1878, SGS is recognized as the global benchmark in quality and integrity. With more than 56,000 employees, SGS operates a network of over 1,000 offices and laboratories around the world.



For more information, please contact:



SGS Industrial Services

SGS Competence Center Wind Energy



Torsten Muuß

Global Technical Manager, SGS Wind Energy



t: +49 40 30101 - 565

f: +49 89 1250406 8 - 565



Email: industrial.pr@sgs.com

Website: www.sgs.com/wind