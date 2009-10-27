Schneider Electric/Xantrex PV Box to be demonstrated at Solar Power International 2009

Burnaby, B.C., October 27, 2009 - Xantrex Technology Inc. and its parent company Schneider Electric, announce their exhibit at Solar Power International 2009, North America’s largest business to business tradeshow and conference for solar technology, in Anaheim, California, from October 27 - 29, 2009.



The exhibit will showcase the PV Box, a solar power conversion substation designed specifically to meet the growing demand for large scale grid-tied solar farms and large commercial rooftop installations. A full scale model will be displayed that will allow show attendees to walk through the enclosure and view its various components.



The PV Box offers customers a complete, customizable solution and leverages Schneider Electric’s expertise in energy management and its greater than 100 years of experience designing electrical distribution and control systems. The PV Box places a combination of inverters and other components in a prefabricated, environmentally controlled structure that can be delivered complete to customers. This allows the PV Box to be placed in harsh desert climates where many large scale solar projects are planned. The PV Box can be accessorized with SCADA monitoring to allow remote analysis through a web interface that reports any significant data such as the current power production volume.



“The PV Box represents our first consolidated development effort with other business units of Schneider Electric,” says Ted Campbell, President & CEO, for Xantrex Technology Inc. and Sr. VP, Renewable Energies Business of Schneider Electric. “We are now able to provide a complete, affordable solution, for the growing solar farm market, that can be easily delivered and installed. Most importantly the PV Box can be customized to meet the needs of our customers.”



In addition to the PV Box, a variety of other products will be displayed, including the Xantrex GT30 Three-Phase Inverter, the Xantrex XW Series and Trace Series backup and off-grid products as well as the Xantrex GT Single-Phase Series Inverters. The exhibit will be located at booth 1121.



For more information on the PV Box, please visit http://www.xantrex.com/pvbox



For more information on solar solutions, please visit http://www.xantrex.com/renewable and www.schneider-electric.com.



About Xantrex



Xantrex Technology Inc. (www.xantrex.com), a subsidiary of Schneider Electric, is a world leader in the development, manufacturing and marketing of advanced power electronic products and systems for the renewable and mobile power markets. The company’s products convert and control raw electrical power from any central, distributed, renewable, or backup power source into high-quality power required by electronic equipment and the electricity grid. Xantrex is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with facilities in the United States, Germany, Spain, India, and a joint venture in China.



About Schneider Electric



As a global specialist in energy management with operations in more than 100 countries, Schneider Electric offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments, including leadership positions in energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centres/networks, as well as a broad presence in residential applications. Focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient, the company’s 114,000 employees achieved sales of more than 18.3 billion euros in 2008, through an active commitment to help individuals and organisations “Make the most of their energy™”.

www.schneider-electric.com



Xantrex and Smart choice for power are trademarks of Schneider Electric Services International sprl, registered in the United States and other countries. Make the most of their energy is a trademark of Schneider Electric.



For further information, please contact:



Xantrex Media Relations

+1 604-422-2589

mediarelations@xantrex.com



In Europe, please contact:

+34 93 433 8350

Europemarketing@xantrex.com