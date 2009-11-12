DEK Solar adds new Project Manager to the team



Following the recent launch of the PV3000 solar metallization line, DEK Solar has extended its team even further with the addition of new Solar Project Manager, George Foot. Designed to support the growing demand for the company’s services, the new role is focused on the development of next-generation solar solutions.



The new DEK Solar Project Manager will assume a customer-focused role, concentrating on developing the company’s award-winning commitment to service excellence. George’s responsibilities will include working closely with DEK’s global engineering presence to help bring solar products from development, through to customer Beta, final production and beyond. The new position will reinforce the department’s efforts in ensuring DEK technologies are optimised, both technically and competitively, throughout product lifetime.



Building on the company’s reputation as a technology leader following the release of the very high throughput PV3000 platform, the new role will also reinforce DEK’s dedication to thinking beyond equipment. DEK Solar Programme Manager, Richard Willshere, explains: “Here at DEK, we take pride in delivering our customers a true solar solution. This means utilising our dedicated engineers, unprecedented production capabilities and global infrastructure to deliver the technologies end customers and line integrators need to move from concept to final production. But above all, it means thinking beyond equipment to ensure customers have everything they need to get achieve their precise business challenges. With George in position as new Project Manager, I’m confident that we’ll extend this focus even further - great news for DEK customers everywhere!”



George graduated from Bath University with a degree in Electrical Engineering before joining DEK two years ago as a Management Trainee. During his time at DEK, he has established a strong reputation and gained experience in a number of departments before joining the Solar Team. Richard concludes: “George is an extremely talented individual who has already proved to be a valuable member of our team. I’m confident he will reinforce our commitment to helping customers around the world expect more!”



-ENDS-



About DEK Solar

DEK is a global provider of next-generation technologies and process support to solar cell manufacturers with solutions that include modular metallization platforms, precision screens and materials applications used in back side field coating, current-collector pattern and termination deposition for photovoltaic substrate production. For more information, visit DEK Solar at www.deksolar.com.



Company Contact

Karen Moore-Watts

DEK

Tel. +44 1305 760760

Email: kmoore-watts@dek.com

Internet: www.deksolar.com



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Protean Marketing

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