meeco AG expands to the United States

Swiss Solar specialists see promising potential in North and South America



In the United States of America, increasing the use of renewable energy is one of President Barack Obama’s top priorities. Such an increase will reduce America’s dependence on foreign oil, respond to global climate change, and create millions of new jobs. President Obama’s goal is to generate 25 percent of America’s energy from renewable sources by 2025 by making unprecedented investments in clean, renewable energy. These investments are designed to create a new “green” economy— the 21st Century version of the Industrial Revolution of the early 20th Century. In addition to this Federal initiative, several States such as California have adopted similar or more aggressive renewable energy targets. Billions of dollars for renewable energy were included in the 2009 American Recovery and Reinvestment Act and projects, many involving solar energy, are already underway.



At the same time, countries and industries in Central and South America more clearly realize that access to energy, on and off the electricity grid, is critical to their economic growth and the living standards of their citizens.



“A large increase in the availability of renewable energy can only be reached by applying a variety of technologies including photovoltaics (PV)”, explains Dieter Trutschler, Sales Director of meeco AG, which specializes in the sale and installation of PV-based energy solutions. “meeco AG was operating in the USA even before last year’s Presidential elections, adapting its business model to the specific situations in North and South America. Now we are starting to take advantage of the favorable market environments there.” meeco’s USA office is located in Irvine, California.



meeco AG offers a number of PV-based solutions-both grid-connected and off-grid solutions for utility-scale, industrial, and community needs, as well as mobile solutions for industrial and residential applications. In addition, meeco offers professional services to assist clients in strategy development, site development, technology acquisition, and structured finance.



Over the last few years, meeco AG has been particularly successful with “SunCarrier” tracking solutions. “These tracking systems adjust the surface of the modules to the current position of the sun, generating 30% more energy than traditional fixed installations,” according to Mr. Trutschler. With trackers capable of up to 53 Kilowatt Peak, SunCarrier solutions are well-suited for even the largest solar energy projects. Manufactured by the German company a+f GmbH, SunCarrier tracking and fixed solutions have proven themselves in other parts of the World, especially in Spain, Italy and Greece.



meeco AG has sold and obtained financing for over 60 Megawatts of solar power capacity, making an important contribution to the local energy supply, the environment, and regional development.