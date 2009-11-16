PROINSO Launches International Network of Qualified Installers

The Spanish company PROINSO specializing in the distribution of modules, inverters, trackers and fixed structures for photovoltaic systems, for both ground and roofs, has presented its International Network of qualified installers, becoming the first << non-manufacturer >> in the sector, to start up a network of this nature. Initially, the network has been deployed in Spain, Greece and Italy, where 50 qualified installers who have already been purchasing PROINSO material are working. The goal is to expand the network soon to France, Germany and the United States and reach 200 approved companies by late 2010.



According to reports from the company, PROINSO will redirect all requests to install “turnkey” facilities they receive to their Network of Qualified Installers, depending on the country and region where the work is located and the size and type of project in question. The Qualified Installer will be responsible for contacting the customer, making the offer, the project, the turnkey installation and maintenance. Billing for the entire project will be made by the Qualified Installers and PROINSO will only supply the materials to the installer to perform the work.



The qualified installer will not be required to purchase all the material from PROINSO, in the event that, the installer or customer want to use equipment other than that distributed by PROINSO (SMA, REC, TRINA and MECASOLAR). “This is obvious difference with programs from other manufacturers which force installers to buy only their products, “stress PROINSO.



In addition, Qualified Installers will have total availability and preference in the supply of the stock held by PROINSO, with the most competitive prices and constant adaptation to market changes. Depending on material purchased by the Installer-both for those facilities referred to by PROINSO, and those captured directly, there will be a special discount at the end of the year depending on the volume of purchases that have been made. This discount will be applied in its entirety to the first order the following year.



The company has developed the “PROINSO Qualified Installer”, hallmarks aimed at installers and “PROINSO Certified Installation” which will be targeted to customers and banks and will certify that this installation has been carried out by a qualified installer with the material provided by PROINSO for the project.



Competitive advantages for Qualified Installers



The main competitive advantages gained by installers who join the network include:



Boast the official “PROINSO Qualified Installer” certificate for PROINSO approved installers, increasing their strength and brand image to customers and banks, thanks to backing from a leading brand.



Have the availability and backing of the support team of professionals at PROINSO, experts in engineering and legal issues, to address any questions or queries you may have about projects.



Training on the new products launched by manufacturers. To this end, several seminars will be held with manufacturers where they will present new areas of the product.



Actions to support marketing and promotion for the “Qualified Installer” in PRONISO catalogues and attending fairs, performing joint actions. In addition, the PROINSO web - which receives 60,000 visits per month-will be present in direct contacts with installers. PROINSO will publish monthly in the press the facilities that will be carried out by qualified installers.



Qualified Installers will have deferred payment arrangements depending on project size and the length of time they have formed part of the Network.



One aspect of the Network will be the financing of projects that Installers´ customers wish to carry out. PROINSO has established different agreements with various financial institutions in each country so that installers can provide their customers with alternative funding. This gives them a significant competitive advantage from a commercial point of view, since not only will they give technical and legal solutions for the facility, but they will also provide a solution from a financial point of view to their customers.





Competitive advantages for Customers and Banks



In addition to qualifying for bank finance for the projects installed by the qualified installers, the customer, on employing the services of the “PROINSO Qualified Installer”, has the assurance of the experience and the quality of the company’s work as well as implementing the project on time and receiving a competitively priced offer. Moreover, the customer knows that PROINSO endorses and gives support to the installer for any problems that might arise during the design, the turnkey installation, and its maintenance.



Meanwhile, banks that have financed the project are safe in the knowledge that they will recover funding. Firstly, because as a qualified installer, they are aware that this is an installer with experience and supported by a leading brand in distribution. Secondly, because PROINSO issues a certificate - “PROINSO Certified Installation” - which assures the customer and the bank that the project has received support from a legal, technical and economical standpoint and that all the materials have been supplied by PROINSO. Banks may also request information from PROINSO regarding the professionalism and career of the installer in question or the project development and material supply.



Some of the Installers that have already been qualified and have joined the Network are:



SPAIN:

ING&RES, PRINEN, GRUPO RENDER INDUSTRIAL INGENIERÍA Y MONTAJE, ORION PROYECTOS, SOLINVEST FOTOVOLTAICA, SEAGRI ENERGÍA RENOVABLE, HISPANAS DE ENERGÍA SOLAR, AHORRATE RENOVABLES, RÍOS RENOVABLES, and SUD ENERGÍAS RENOVABLES



ITALY:

CPS, COGEFIN, CONSTRUZIONI GENERALI IMP.E.COS, COSTREDI, DI.MA, DRL ENGINEERING, FORMATEL, FUR-SOL, GEFI, GRIME, I.TEC, MCA, MILANO ELETTRICA, P.A.P. PROJECT STUDIO, P4 ENERGY, PACIFI, FRANCESCO, SIGMA 2, Simic Automation & Services, SO.C.E.PI, TECNOELECTRA, THERMON



GREECE:

ENGAIA, ENVIRON, GLOBAL ENERGY SOLUTIONS, RS ENERGY HELLAS SOLARTECHNIK LTD, SUNRISE PV.