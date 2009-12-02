CBS Television Stations Partner With Go Green Expo Eco-Living Tour

Go Green Expo, the nation’s premier green business and sustainable lifestyle show known for its innovative and interactive programming, today announced an exciting and exclusive television partnership for its 2010 tour with the CBS Television Stations group. CBS Television Stations will support Go Green Expo with programming and advertising to broadcast the message of going green to millions of homes in local markets visited by the show, including New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Atlanta.



“CBS is the perfect media partner to help us further spread the greener living message beyond attendance and reach millions of homes in America from the savviest environmentalist to the newly green,” said Bradford Rand, CEO and Founder of Go Green Expo. “We are thrilled to kick off the new year with a great new partnership and return to one of our favorite cities, Los Angeles.”



Following the groundbreaking inaugural Los Angeles show last year that reached more than 10,000 eco-minded attendees, Go Green Expo will make its second appearance at the Los Angeles Convention Center on January 22-24, 2010 as the first stop of the nationwide tour. With interest rapidly building among the eco-ratti, the upcoming Los Angeles event is nearly sold out with two months to go before show time.



Celebrity speakers already signed on, including Ed Begley Jr. and Mariel Hemingway, will be featured alongside hundreds of noteworthy exhibitors, inspiring panel discussions and much more, priming this year’s show to support Go Green Expo’s reputation for unique and engaging programming.



“Go Green Expo has such tremendous potential to reach communities across the country on easy and smart ways to go green,” said Jim Sullivan, President of Sales for CBS Television Stations. “We are pleased to offer our televised and online media support through this partnership and looking forward to making a positive social impact with the Expo’s launch in Los Angeles this January and beyond.”



The 2010 National Tour will focus on the next steps in the growing green revolution including the latest and greatest eco-friendly products & services, renewable energy sources for businesses and consumers, educating the community about the many tangible ways to be and go green, sustainable methods of transportation and cutting edge solutions for growing the green economy.



About CBS Television Stations:



CBS Television Stations consists of 29 stations, including 16 that are part of the CBS Television Network, nine affiliates of The CW Network, three independent stations and one MyNetworkTV affiliate.



Committed to Green:



The Go Green Expo National Tour will boast the latest in green design and function, supported by Metropolitan Exposition Services and Printing Responsibly, such as: 100% compostable and biodegradable table top coverings, recycled material booth ID signs, biodegradable banner material, soy and water based inks and a waste management program that takes environmental and social ramifications into account by utilizing local donation programs.



www.GoGreenExpo.com



For exhibiting and sponsorship information please contact:

Bradford Rand, Go Green Expo, LLC, (212) 655-4505 x223 or

BRand@GoGreenExpo.com



For press information please contact:

Megan Roarty, organicworks PR, (212) 253-0474 or

Megan@organicworkspr.com

Ivy Goldberg, organicworks PR, (212) 253-0474 or

Ivy@organicworkspr.com