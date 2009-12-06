Home Energy Solutions will hold a one-day MicroFIT workshop December 9 in Toronto

TORONTO, Dec. 6, 2009 - On December 9, 2009 from 9 am to 5 p.m. Home Energy Solutions will hold a one-day workshop for electricians, home service businesses and individuals looking to learn more about Ontario’s Green Energy Act and Feed-In-Tariff at the Westin Harbour Castle Hotel, Toronto, ON.



With increasing popularity, business and home owners may receive up to $0.80/kWh for 10kWh solar electricity systems installed under the Feed-In-Tariff; a potential return of $12, 000/year. President of Home Energy Solutions, Dave Egles, brings together several of North America’s top solar electricity experts and companies to provide comprehensive industry knowhow to cover the spectrum of solar electricity stakeholders. Investors looking to diversify their portfolios to electricians looking to diversify their skill set should attend this popular seminar to stay current on this rapid growing industry.



Previous workshops have sold out, interested stakeholders should immediately contact a representative at 1-866-258-0110 for more information. The seminar will cover an overview of the solar electric industry, the Feed-In-Tariff, grid-tie systems, and industry related installation issues.



Home Energy Solutions is Canada’s premier provider of renewable solar energy systems for commercial space and homes. Founder and President David Egles is one of Canada’s leading solar experts with over 20 years experience at the helm of several nationally prominent solar companies and past President of the Canadian Solar Industries Association (CANSIA).



Where: Westin Harbour Castle Hotel - Regatta Room 1 Harbour Square, Toronto, Ontario

When: December 9th 2009 Time: 9 am to 5 pm

Cost: $225 - Includes Snacks, lunch & 65 Page HES MicroFIT Manual



Registration info: Toll-free: 1-866-258-0110