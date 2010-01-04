Best Of 2010

Located at www.BentekSolar.com, Bentek Solar's Web site showcases the quality, ease of installation and safety of the Bentek Solar family of solar combiner products.
Warm welcome of the EE & RES event in Nis. By Maya Kristeva, Via Expo, Bulgaria
Sustainable Energy Closes $2.55 million Flow Through
Our solar air heaters use the power of the sun to heat your home. There`s no installation. Just put it on your window sill.
The Lawton (Okla.) Public Schools in Lawton are implementing $2.2 million in facility enhancements designed to improve operations, comfort and efficiency at five campuses totaling nearly 900,000 square feet. Schneider Electric will complete the work as a performance contract with the district.
Thin film experts gathering in San Francisco on November 30th - December 1st to discuss how to unleash thin film's full potential.
SOLARHOT, a leading manufacturer of solar energy products in Morrisville, North Carolina, is proud to announce that its SolVelox solar unit has earned an ENERGY STAR rating.
Trojan Battery Company Introduces T2 Technology to its Flooded, Deep Cycle Lineup of Golf, Renewable Energy, Floor Machine, AWP, Marine and RV Batteries
TwentyNinety has launched Active Array™, a low cost wireless application which offers improved performance and increased safety for arrays of photovoltaic (PV) modules. Designed and developed by TwentyNinety, it offers module level control, giving unique management, control and safety benefits for the manufacturer, the installer and the end user.
Urbanscooters.com is pleased to announce the addition of the Go-Ped ESR750H Hoverboard to its collection of quality electric scooters.
NexGen Energy and Bella Energy, announced the construction in downtown Salt Lake City of one of the largest roof-top solar panel installations in the United States.
Powerhouse Dynamics, provider of the eMonitor, the first intelligent, circuit-level home energy management solution, announced today that the eMonitor has integrated with Google PowerMeter to become a Google PowerMeter Integrated Device Partner.
Permanent modular housing at Fort Bliss constructed by Warrior Group has earned LEED Silver Certification from the USGBC. The recently completed housing complex encompasses 1.5 million square feet in 34 two-story buildings containing more than 2,000 apartments for unaccompanied enlisted personnel.
SGS will be attending the Offshore Wind Logistics 2011 Conference in London, from January 19-20, 2011. On the first day of the conference, SGS Risk Management expert, Jale Cairney, will give a speech on the Risk Management of Wind Farm Project Logistics.
For the past few years, we have heard endless debates about using more environmentally friendly products and have seen more go-green campaigns.Obviously, saving energy is something that everyone can do and are one of many ways in which we can protect our planet
- AMSC Windtec Expands Relationship With China's Third Largest Wind Turbine Manufacturer - Dongfang to Begin Production of AMSC Windtec-Designed 2.5 Megawatt Wind Turbines in 2010 - Production of New 5 MW Full Conversion Turbines Scheduled for 2012
This story gives examples of how farmers and John Deere dealers across North America and Canada are harnessing the wind to save on energy cost, and protect the future of the farming industry. The story goes on to discuss how farmers who turn to wind turbine power save money and help the environment.
Allows communications service providers and utilities to offer home security, energy management and telecare
REpower Systems, a German-based turbine manufacturer, will provide 20 MM92, 2.05 megawatt turbines to central-Minnesota based community-owned wind project, Lake Country Wind Energy. These turbines will be used for the 300 megawatt project's first 40 megawatt phase.
Efficiency enhancements, cost reduction and finance sourcing to be addressed by experts at the 2nd Thin Film Solar Summit EU. Leading companies will gather in Berlin on March 17-18, 2010.
System Provides Clean, Reliable and Affordable Power to the University
Solar installers and consumers looking for a simple-to-use, yet powerful, portable solar site analysis tool can now download the SMA Solarchecker iPhone application from the Apple App Store.
Community Wind project to create jobs and provide clean power to over 12,000 homes
Green Earth Scooters sells environmentally friendly scooters that can achieve up to 100 miles per gallon. They are a very professional company that offers reliable services and enjoys highest level of customer satisfaction
Prothea since October 2009 is implementing the development of 3 solar photovoltaic projects totalling ca. 10MW in Central and Southern Italy. Principal geographic focus is on the projects is Central and Southern Italy: projects are located in Calabria and Lazio.
The TH!NK City has always been one of the world's first highway-capable urban electric vehicles (EVs). It will NOW be available again in the U.S. later this year. THINK's investments in Elkhart County will support manufacturing capacity for more than 20,000 vehicles a year.
Melitron Corporation will streamline its manufacturing operations and increase productivity thanks to an Economic Action Plan investment of $400,000.
Alliance to Save Energy Supports Obama's Call for 'Clean Energy Jobs' to Unleash Multiple Benefits of Energy Efficiency
A multitude of nearly 500 dedicated HVACR educators and trainers representing approximately 900 training centers packed the HVAC Excellence National HVACR Educators and Trainers Conference March 14-16 at the Tropicana Convention Center.
Phil Vyhanek will exploit high projected solar industry growth rates to elevate the company to new heights
Conservation Services Group, a national energy services firm based near Boston, is continuing its expansion with the addition of three HR pros. Maureen Huffam, HR director, has been promoted to senior vice president.
FRABA'a innovative OPTIPACT motion sensors provide a convenient means of monitoring rotor speed in wind turbines. These non-contacting sensors are convenient for use in either new installations, or for retrofits to existing machinery.
Krayden, Inc. signed a distribution agreement with Dow Corning Solar Solutions to address growing industry needs in solar manufacturing.
Draker Labs, a leading provider of solar monitoring solutions for commercial-scale photovoltaic (PV) projects, announced the introduction of its new Sentalis 200PV monitoring system.
Matrix Energy has now supplied over 400,000 ft2 of solar fresh air heating collector area since 1990 with over 125 solar air heating projects to its credit.
JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd., (Nasdaq: JASO), a leading manufacturer of high-performance solar power products, today announced at Intersolar Europe that it has partnered with the Energy research Centre of the Netherlands (ECN) to introduce the metal wrap through (MWT) solar cell and module technology
Effective August 2010, SMA America, LLC, the U.S.-based subsidiary of SMA Solar Technology AG, the world's largest solar inverter manufacturer,is relocating its headquarters, more than quadrupling its office space.
A new engineering and management association for engineers, managers and other professionals in the solar and related industries will hold its first general meeting in San Francisco on Thursday, July 15, 2010 from 1-5 p.m.
BTU will highlight its next generation thermal processing capabilities with its distributor Rieckermann (Japan) Ltd. in booth P-D131 at PV Japan 2010 from June 30-July 2, 2010.
The IPVEA Matrix illustrates and links the complete PV Value Chain. Located at www.matrix.ipvea.org, the tool is designed to provide a central source of information in order to connect the solar industry.
The WA Sustainable Energy Association Inc. (WA SEA) welcomes the Labor election commitment announced today that will provide tax breaks to businesses that improve the energy efficiency of their commercial buildings, but the measure must be strengthened to a minimum 5 Star Plus performance.
CENTROSOLAR America announces expanded US presence to serve its growing installer partner network in the northeast region with a new sales and distribution operations in Edison, New Jersey. The 10,000 sq. ft. facility will be the company's 2nd regional sales and warehouse distribution center adding to its offices in Scottsdale, AZ and Pleasanton, CA.
The University of North Texas at Dallas has completed its second building - a $41.5 M facility that includes numerous sustainable features and renewable energy components. Warrior Group partnered with Beck Group as general contractor to build the three-story, 100,000 square-foot facility
Multi-million dollar lab unlike any other in the world
PVT Solar, Inc., in cooperation with Meritage Homes, the nation's ninth largest homebuilder, announced today that homes which feature the Echo™ solar energy system were selling three times faster than competitor's homes.
Soitec (Euronext Paris), the world's leading supplier of silicon-on-insulator (SOI) and advanced solutions for the electronics and energy industries, announced today that its Concentrix Solar division focusing on concentrator photovoltaic (CPV) systems, has joined the Transgreen Initiative.
Targeted for solar and related applications, the UV40 SOLAR is formulated for use under prolonged exposure to sunlight, and resists discoloring and degradation.
Renewable Energy Group grows national footprint by acquiring assets in New Mexico 15 million gallon-per-year biodiesel facility.
3.63 MW System for the Department of Veterans Affairs Latest in Projects SunWize Leads for the Organization's Renewable Energy Efforts
New Report from ABS Energy Research Reveals that Despite the Economic Downturn, Thermal Solar remains strong and ABS Predicts Strong Growth in 2011 & 2012 and a spike in GW capacity world-wide.
Twin-sheet thermoforming key to design - produces lightweight, strong, cost effective part.
Department of Energy gives written approval to Oak Ridge National Laboratory to assist in research and analysis of HyperLoop technology to reduce geothermal heat pump system costs.
Diamond Estates Wines & Spirits, one of Ontario's leading wine producers, announced today that it will lease rooftop space to global renewable energy company Enfinity for the construction of a 109 kilowatt solar photovoltaic system.
Two Environmental Events on Energy Efficiency, Renewable Energy, Waste Management and Recycling for South East Europe to be held on 13-15 April, 2011
The world's largest exhibition for the solar industry presents the industry's latest products and services for the 20th year running.
Senators Cantwell, Feinstein, Ensign and LeMieux lead effort to extend successful economic program
Energy Roofing Systems recently announced plans to develop the first commercial solar PV system in North Georgia. The 20kW project was made possible through federal and state clean energy tax credits that cover 65% of the cost. The company also has plans to help many local businesses qualify.
Northwire, Inc., Technical Cable, announces the availability of bulk cable, CoilBoss™ Retractile Cords and complete cable solutions for the charging of electric and hybrid vehicles and equipment. Northwire's EV Cable exceeds industry standards for performance.
The agreement has been signed with Banco Santander, La Caixa and BBVA for two solar photovoltaic projects in Tordesillas (Valladolid) and Valtierra (Navarra), which together have a capacity of 22 MWp. The capital financed amounts to €100 million.
SolarSaver Financing Allows Homeowners to Have All of the Benefits of a Custom Designed and Installed Solar Electric System for No Upfront Cost
ZAG/S&W LLP, the sole Israeli-American law firm, has announced a new practice group devoted to water conservation and related renewable energy technologies. The Water Resource Development Group was unveiled this week in Washington, D.C. at RETECH 2010, the renewable energy technology conference and exhibition.
Leadership Experience in the Solar Industry to Drive Sales
Third SolarCity/U.S. Bancorp fund will finance residential and commercial solar installations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Oregon and Texas; fuel further expansion in 2010
PV Industry Generates $38B in Revenue in 2009 and Forecast to Return to Growth in 2010 and Beyond
Conceived to supply a higher power output to ever smaller surfaces, Silfab's new photovoltaic modules SLA 230-245M originate from the company's R&D team with 30 years of experience in solar technologies development.
Project Will Provide Farmers With a New Source of Clean Water by Concentrating and Converting Waste Salts From Drainage Water Into Valuable Clean Chemicals
With an effort to 'grow beyond oil ', apart from Jatropha, Centre For Jatropha Promotion & Biodiesel (CJP) has identified, developed and cultivated as many as 12 non-food oil crops. With years of continuing research, experiments and trials has provided an adage to find and develop 2nd generation biodiesel feedstock with low cost input technology. Among the crops identified as potential sources of biodiesel are Simmondsia chinesis, Pongamia (derris indica), Garcinia indica, Moringa oleifera, Madhuca indica, Ricinus communis, Simarouba glauca, Citrullus colocynthis, algae etc.
London, UK - April 29, 2010 - Hanson Wade announced today that Jérôme Guillet, CEO, Energy Bankers à Paris will chair Hanson Wade's International Wind Financing Summit 2010, July 14-15, 2010, at the Grange City Hotel, London
Deciding where to start with renewable energy and solar training with Solar Energy International depends on your answers to a few basic questions.
Shares in leading solar developer publicly traded as of May 3, 2010
New Coalition for Supporters of Renewable Energy Kicks Off with 50 Founding Members
Students present Grand Prize-winning design to industry professionals at NHA Annual Hydrogen Conference and Expo
SMA Solar Technology AG received the Intersolar Award in the photovoltaics category at this year's Intersolar in Munich. The prize was awarded for the entirely redesigned Sunny Central 800CP.
OPEL SOLAR INC. CEO SAYS FUTURE REMAINS BRIGHT FOR SOLAR POWER Company Reports Global Uptick in Requests for Quotes on Industrial Scale Power Systems
Home-Away-From-Home for Families in San Diego with Hospitalized Children Celebrates One-Year Anniversary with Solar Electric System
The company will exhibit the Zoomlight high-performance FFC/PET/FFC backsheet material for photovoltaic module manufacturing in booth 9247 at the Intersolar North America exhibition, scheduled to take place July 13-15, 2010 in San Francisco.
SET-Solar Corporation, a US-based solar energy solutions provider, announced today that it will attend the Intersolar North America Conference from July 13-15, 2010 at the Moscone West Convention Center in San Francisco, California. SET-Solar will exhibit its solar solution products.
Carmanah Technologies Corporation has launched the Carmanah EverGEN Selector Tool, a new online application to aid in the selection of solar LED lighting for outdoor, off-grid lighting applications. The tool will allow users to explore different solutions that fit their lighting applications.
A report by the Australian Academy of Science affirms that the world is warming, that carbon emissions is driving change, that these emissions arise from human activity, and that if we do not reduce emissions, significant impacts on our society and environment will result.
One thousand yellow Carmanah/Sabik M650 solar LED marine lanterns will be used to mark pilings along the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway from Texas to Florida and will help improve navigational safety in areas of increased inland waterway traffic.
The global leading HVAC Expo Dates: March 3-5, 2011 Venue: China International Exhibition Center (Hall 1A, 1B, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8) Expo theme: Reducing Building Energy Consumption; Promoting Energy-saving and Low-carbon Emission;
With the New Solar Mission ambitious goals that the Indian Ministry of New and Renewable Energy brought out on the 25th of July stipulating hard budgeting restrictions per MW as well as a firm schedule for starting construction of plants.
The 16th edition of NEPCON South China will highlight Solar PV at the Shenzhen Exhibition Center from August 31 to September 2, 2010.
Sono-Tek will highlight its ultrasonic coating equipment, including a high-speed ultrasonic reciprocating coating system, HyperSonic, in Hall 4/Level 2/A45 at the 25th EU PVSEC in Valencia, Spain from 6-9 September 2010.
Blue Sky Energy, Inc., a leading manufacturer of photovoltaic (PV) charge controllers introduces the new Solar Boost 1524iX, the latest addition to the Solar Boost™ family of Maximum Power Point Tracking (MPPT) solar charge controllers.
Solar energy is energy produced by the sun. India has long days and plenty of sunshine, especially in the region of the Thar desert in Rajasthan.
SunWize Training Summits provide two days of intensive technical and business training targeted at experienced installers, but are also suitable for people new to the industry. The trainings consist of 16 four hour sessions divided into 4 parallel tracks. Many of the classes offer NABCEP credits.
Princeton Power Systems will develop an advanced power conversion system for commercial tidal, wave and hydropower applications.
SMA Solar Technology has become the first company in the world to receive certification from Underwriters Laboratories® (UL) for transformerless inverters. The certification applies to SMA transformerless Sunny Boy 8000TL-US, Sunny Boy 9000TL-US, and Sunny Boy 10000TL-US inverters.
IPVEA members met on September 8, 2010 during the 25th European Photovoltaic Solar Energy Conference and Exhibition (EU PVSEC) in Valencia. The members elected the new board as well as decided that IPVEA will support the upcoming 26th EU PVSEC 2011 in Hamburg.
Koenig to Drive Growth of Corvus Energy's Breakthrough Lithium-Ion Battery Systems for Marine Propulsion and Industry in the Western Hemisphere.
IPVEA jointly organized the PV Production Forum 2010, with the EU PVSEC. The forum attracted 250 participants in its three sessions about PV markets, silicon & thin film production today.
Renewable Energy & Energy Efficiency Congress for South East Europe, set for April 13-15 in Sofia, Bulgaria, is now accepting abstracts for the 2011 Congress program. Submit your abstracts by October 25, 2010 and take advantage of the opportunity to share your insight with the renewable energy & energy efficiency industry and gain visibility for your concept.
WS301 and WS501 by Lufft add solar radiation sensing ability to precise temperature, relative humidity, air pressure and ultrasonic wind measurement
Julius Banks, team leader and program manager for the United States Environmental Protection Agency Refrigerant Recovery and Recycling and Emission Reduction Program will provide a regulatory update and answer questions
In recent days, several big name companies have purchased, installed and deployed fuel cells at facilities around the United States, bolstering the impressive list of leading businesses already utilizing the technology.
The British Trade and Cultural Office, Taipei (BTCO) in Taiwan is the first government-sector office in the world to be certified as carbon neutral under the PAS 2060 framework developed by the British Standards Institution (BSI).
Our unemployment, economic, and imminent energy crises entail an immediate Presidential mandate for nationwide conversion to solar, wind, geothermal and hydro-electric energy.
Alliance Green Campus Humboldt State Wins Water Reduction Competition; DePauw University First in Electricity Reduction
SkyFuel took its place among the concentrating solar power (CSP) industry's leaders last week when CSP Today named SkyTrough® the winner of the 2010 "CSP Commercialized Technology Innovation of the Year" award.
22 Turbines Now In Queue; Incentive Programs Requiring Certification
SEIA® and GTM Research release the U.S. Solar Market InsightTM: 3rd Quarter 2010 report, a quarterly industry research report with comprehensive strategic analysis of U.S. solar markets.