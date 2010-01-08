Intamac joins forces with D-Link to launch home monitoring kits at CES

The Bellagio, Las Vegas, NV, January 8, 2010 - Connected home provider Intamac Systems has partnered with networking solutions provider D-Link (South hall 4, booth 36232, LVCC) to launch two home monitoring kits at CES on 7-10 January in Las Vegas. The products are powered by Intamac’s intelligent cloud-based service platform to provide home security, energy management and telecare which communications service providers and utilities can offer as value-added services at an affordable price. The kits can also be integrated with third party Zigbee or Zwave devices such as Black & Decker’s Kwikset door locks, allowing consumers to select from a broader range of devices and interactive services to remotely monitor and control their homes.



The D-Link Home Monitoring Starter Kit is an easy-to-use home security system which can be self-installed in just 30 minutes. It offers enhanced features found in more costly security systems, and uses IP to offer an improved range of services and functionality in homes without traditional phone lines (POTS). It connects to the home broadband router and is remotely monitored and controlled through a personalized web portal account powered by Intamac at mydlink.com.



A range of in-home sensors report wirelessly to the control unit and the user can add up to 20 additional sensors such as infrared motion detectors, door/window contacts, keypad, personalized key fobs, and fire, carbon monoxide and water leak detectors. The kit’s control unit reports all information directly to the mydlink platform and alerts are instantly relayed by SMS, email and voice call to the consumer and their designated contacts.



Applications include informing parents when their children get home safely from school, and messaging relatives or carers if someone isn’t out of bed and moving around their home by a certain time in the morning. A home video option is available with D-Link IP cameras which can capture and record events with remote access to the footage available through the website or cell phones.



The Home Monitor can be expanded with the D-Link Home Energy Monitoring Starter Kit, one of the first products that enables consumers to measure and control energy consumption. When linked to the Home Monitoring Starter Kit, consumers can use the mydlink portal to program devices to power-down when the home is empty, helping reduce carbon emissions and utility bills.



The kit is equipped with two power-usage sensor adapters (additional sensors can be purchased separately) that plug into the home’s wall sockets. By plugging appliances directly into the kit’s sensor adapters, users can access energy consumption data on their mydlink.com webpage, including real-time power usage levels; daily, weekly and monthly breakdowns; cost conversions and graphical analysis. The product allows utilities to offer users incentives based on their history of energy conservation.



“The D-Link systems offer turnkey solutions for service providers and utilities looking to deploy new services as part of their quad play and smart grid strategies,” said Kevin Meagher, CEO, Intamac. “The connected home represents a unique opportunity for service providers and utilities to broaden their services and enter new markets. By enabling homeowners to monitor and control their energy use, we’re taking the smart grid beyond the meter and into the home, making smart metering truly ‘smart’.”



Intamac is providing the managed service and user interface for D-Link’s offerings through its Home Manager platform. Home Manager is a web-based system that can push and manage content via mobile devices and social networking sites to give consumers an up-to-the-minute connection to their home. D-Link and Intamac are offering third-party vendors the ability to exploit APIs on the platform to add their own Zigbee or Zwave devices to the ecosystem. Black & Decker’s Kwikset Zigbee door locks are the first third party devices to be added.



“It’s great to be able to integrate our Kwikset door locks with Home Connect Technology into the new D-Link system,” said Dave Albert, vice president of business development for Black & Decker’s US security hardware division. “We’re already seeing the benefits with innovative new use cases. For example, consumers can opt to have the system automatically unlock all doors in the event of a fire or medical emergency to facilitate immediate access by first responders. This is just one of many examples of how home control platforms can integrate different systems and add value without modification. It’s a sign of the future.”



Pricing and availability

The D-Link Home Monitoring Starter Kit has a MSRP of $149.99, while the D-Link Home Energy Monitoring Starter Kit has a MSRP of $99.99 MSRP. Both are expected to be available in the second quarter of this year through D-Link’s vast network of retail and etail outlets, and at D-Link’s online store, www.dlinkshop.com. Additional details for free and paid-subscription services for the D-Link Home Monitoring Starter Kit will be available when the product ships.



Notes to editors

Follow Intamac CEO Kevin Meagher on twitter @IntamacTalk for regular updates on Intamac at CES, as well as Kevin’s views and observations on the connected home, energy efficiency, smart grid, home security, telecare and home automation.



About Intamac Systems

Intamac Systems is a market leader in the integration and networking of devices within the connected home. Founded in 2000 and based in the UK, the company has developed an enterprise platform that takes advantage of broadband to deliver a wide range of innovative value-added services including security, video surveillance, automation and energy management. With fixed and mobile broadband becoming ubiquitous, Intamac Systems uses the platform to simplify the installation and deployment of devices. The platform is used to deliver a turnkey solution to partners who want to enter and make the most of opportunities in the connected home.



Intamac is listed in the 2009 Deloitte Technology Fast 50 as one of the fastest growing technology companies in the UK. It also won the European Business Awards for Best New Innovation in 2008 where CEO, Kevin Meagher, received a Ruban d’Honneur for European Entrepreneur of the Year. For more information see www.intamac.com



About D-Link

D-Link is the global leader in connectivity for small, medium and large enterprise business networking. The company is an award-winning designer, developer and manufacturer of networking, broadband, digital electronics, voice, data and video communications solutions for the digital home, Small Office/Home Office (SOHO), Small to Medium Business (SMB), and Workgroup to Enterprise environments. With millions of networking and connectivity products manufactured and shipped, D-Link is a dominant market participant and price/performance leader in the networking and communications market. D-Link Systems, Inc. headquarters are located at 17595 Mt. Herrmann Street, Fountain Valley, CA, 92708. Phone (800) 326-1688 or (714) 885-6000; FAX (866) 743-4905; Internet www.dlink.com.



D-Link, mydlink and the D-Link logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of D-Link Corporation or its subsidiaries. All other third party marks mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners. Copyright © 2009. D-Link. All Rights Reserved.