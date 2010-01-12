Northwire announces cable solutions for electric-vehicle market

OSCEOLA, Wis. — Northwire, Inc., Technical Cable, an innovative solutions provider in the marketing, design and manufacture of technical and retractile cables, announces the availability of bulk cable, CoilBoss™ Retractile Cords and complete cable solutions for the charging of electric and hybrid vehicles and equipment. All Electric Vehicle (EV) Cables can be designed to ship in five days with no minimum order length or quantity requirements.



Northwire’s EV Cable exceeds industry standards for performance, is UL 62 approved and compatible with SAE J1772 connectors, UL 2594 and NEC 625 charging systems. All EV Cable options are available in standard or custom configurations. Customization includes hybrid designs, colors, private labeling and more. Northwire provides free design and prototyping services and has experienced professionals to help navigate automotive and EV standards.



“EV Cable products are guaranteed to perform. They are engineered for high performance in severe temperature extremes and harsh mechanical environments, including exposure to oil, chemicals, abrasion, crushing and more,” says Kevin DePratter, director of research and development. “The durability of our cable for electric and hybrid vehicles and equipment is unparalleled in the industry. Our EV cables are built to last, they reduce waste and provide an eco-friendly solution.”



EV Cable solutions from Northwire include 600V EVE (TPE) and 600V EVT (PVC) cables available from 2 AWG to 18 AWG and 300V EVJE (TPE) and 300V EVJT (PVC) cables in 12 AWG to 18 AWG. Standard jacket materials are exposed-run (ER) rated TPE or PVC with nylon. These cables may contain hybrid data, signal and communication in any AWG size. All materials are RoHS compliant for EV charging stations in wet locations.



EV Cables, from Northwire, are designed for use in electric vehicles (EV), neighborhood electric vehicles (NEV); battery electric vehicles (BEV), hybrid vehicles, low-speed vehicles (LSV), personal electric vehicles (PEV), plug-in hybrid Vehicles (PHV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVS). Cables are designed to be compatible with charging applications, whether at residences, commercial establishments, parking facilities or dedicated charging stations.



For information about EV cable solutions from Northwire or to place an order, visit www.northwire.com/evcables or contact 1-800-468-1516 or +1 715-294-2121.



Northwire, Inc., headquartered in Osceola, Wis., is an industry leader in the design, manufacture and marketing of technical and retractile cables for diverse applications, including industrial, energy, life sciences, government, machine vision, lighting, underwater and more. Northwire has manufacturing facilities in Wisconsin and New Mexico, USA; with sales offices and distribution centers in Jiangsu Province, China, and The Netherlands. Northwire is a member of the Wire Association International (WAI), Fieldbus Foundation, ODVA (Open DeviceNet Vendor Association), PTO (Profibus Trade Organization) and MCAA (Measurement Control and Automation Association), EMerge Alliance, AWEA (American Wind Energy Association), RIA (Robotics Industries Association), AIA (Automated Imaging Association), EMVA (European Machine Vision Association), JIIA (Japan Industrial Imaging Association) and CMES (Chinese Mechanical Engineering Society), among others.





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Northwire, Inc.110 Prospect WayOsceola, WI 54020Tel: +1 715.294.2121Toll-free: 1-800-468-1516cableinfo@northwire.comwww.northwire.com/evcablesPlease send leads generated from the press release to Tes Olson at tes.olson@northwire.com.