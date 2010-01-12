SOLAR AIR HEATER ***************

It`s finally here. An evironmentally way to heat your home. Solar air heating is here. The no installation, low cost way to heat your home. Just place in any south facing window and forget it. Great for retrofitting into older homes. Also good for apartment dwellers, since the unit is on your window sill, when you move out, just take it with you. No holes to drill, no hiring contraters, just hang it out the window. We also have portable units. They are fully self-contained, completely run on solar power. THIS IS FREE HEAT !! 1-866-236-5469