SOLARHOT's SolVelox Achieves ENERGY STAR Certification

Morrisville, North Carolina (January 15, 2010) - SOLARHOT, a leading manufacturer of solar energy products in Morrisville, North Carolina, is proud to announce that its SolVelox solar unit has earned an ENERGY STAR rating.



The ENERGY STAR program, under the direction of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy, promotes the use of energy saving products and services. ENERGY STAR qualified products reduce energy usage and carbon emissions, thereby helping the environment and providing cost savings to consumers.

“We are excited to join the ENERGY STAR family as an official partner,” said Dan Gretsch, vice president of engineering of SOLARHOT. “We look forward to a long and rewarding relationship.”



Both drainback and glycol versions of SOLARHOT’s SolVelox pump package, officially America’s most efficient system in its class and OG-300 Certified by the SRCC (Solar Rating and Certification Corporation), qualified for the prestigious ENERGY STAR certification by meeting the program’s rigorous energy efficiency directives.

SOLARHOT, located in the Triangle area of North Carolina, in Morrisville, is a leading manufacturer of solar energy products for water heating, space heating, pool heating and commercial uses. Having over 30 years of manufacturing, sourcing, distribution and engineering experience, SOLARHOT manufactures pre-assembled systems to facilitate installations as well as providing engineering support for commercial and industrial scale projects.