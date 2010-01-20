REpower to supply 20 wind turbines for its first project in Minnesota

Hamburg, Germany/Denver, CO/Atwater, MN- January 20th, 2010. REpower Systems AG (WKN 617703) has received a contract from National Wind LLC, America’s leading large-scale community wind project developer, to supply 20 MM92 wind turbines. The MM92 type turbines have a rated power of 2.05 MW (megawatts) and a hub height of 100 meters. The turbines will be used in the first phase of the Lake Country Wind Energy project in central Minnesota. All phases of the project will total 340 MW.



Following the successful construction of projects in Washington, Oregon, Indiana, Michigan and California, these are the first wind turbines that the US subsidiary of Hamburg-based REpower Systems AG will deliver to Minnesota. “The US market is gradually starting to recover,” says Per Hornung Pedersen, CEO of REpower Systems AG. “This order and the other signed contracts in the last few months show that our North American business is slowly picking up again.”



Steve Dayney, CEO of REpower USA Corp., adds: “We are pleased to be collaborating with National Wind for the first time and to be entering a new state with the Lake Country project. Minnesota is one of the fastest-growing US states for the wind business, which makes it an important and promising region for us.”



“We strongly value our new relationship with REpower and look forward to building upon it,” says Jack Levi, co-chair of National Wind. “Securing wind turbines is a significant project milestone for Lake Country Wind Energy. Not only is REpower’s turbine technology an ideal fit for the project’s wind regime, it also advances Lake Country’s first phase toward a late 2010 construction. It is exciting to bring Meeker and Kandiyohi Counties’ first utility-scale community-owned wind project closer to reality.”



REpower USA Corp. headquartered in Denver, Colorado, has installed or sold more than 400 wind turbines with a total output of over 800 MW in the US since 2007.



About REpower:

REpower Systems AG is one of the leading manufacturers of onshore and offshore wind turbines. The international mechanical engineering company develops produces and markets wind turbines with rated outputs of 2 MW to 6.15 MW and rotor diameters of 82 meters to 126 meters for almost any location. The company also offers a comprehensive portfolio of service and maintenance packages. The profitable and reliable systems are designed at the REpower development center in Rendsburg and manufactured at its Husum (North Friesland), Trampe (Brandenburg) and Bremerhaven plants.



With over 1,900 employees worldwide, the company, which has been listed since March 2002 and is headquartered in Hamburg, can make use of the experience gained from the manufacture and installation of over 2,000 wind turbines around the world. REpower is represented by distribution partners, subsidiaries and participations in European markets such as France, Belgium, the UK, Italy, Portugal and Spain as well as on a global level in the USA, Japan, China, Australia and Canada.



About Lake Country Wind Energy, LLC:

Lake Country Wind Energy, LLC is a community-owned wind energy company that plans to develop up to 340 megawatts (MW) of wind power generation facilities in Meeker and Kandiyohi Counties, Minnesota. The company’s financial commitment is to assure a portion of the project’s development proceeds are shared with its local investors, landowners, and the surrounding community. For more information, please visit www.lakecountrywindenergy.com.



About National Wind LLC:

National Wind is the leader in developing utility-scale (50 megawatts or larger) community wind energy projects. We form powerful community wind energy partnerships with property owners, assuring that the project’s economic benefits are shared with the surrounding community. National Wind and its subsidiary, Wind Energy Developers, LLC, have participated in developing 13 wind energy projects and currently have over 4,000 megawatts in active development. National Wind projects are located in Minnesota, Iowa, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado and Ohio. The company has an additional 1,500 megawatts of wind energy in advanced feasibility study stages and is continually exploring expansion opportunities in other states. Please visit www.nationalwind.com for more information.



Contact:



REpower Systems AG



Daniela Puttenat

Corporate Communications &

Public Relations

Tel.: +49 - 40 - 55 55 090-3024

Fax: +49 - 40 - 55 55 090-3900

E-mail: d.puttenat@repower.de



National Wind



Erin Edholm



Communications Director

Tel. 612-746-6646

Email: eedholm@nationalwind.com



Thomas Schnorrenberg

Investor Relations

Tel.: +49 - 40 - 55 55 090-3051

Fax: +49 - 40 - 55 55 090-3900

E-mail: t.schnorrenberg@repower.de