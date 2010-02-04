U.S. Contacts: Leah Schloss

617.338.2448

lschloss@sandw.com

Jeff Roberts

917.822.5636

jroberts@sloweymcmanus.com

Israel Contact:

Yair Estline

972-3-7955569

yaire@zag-k.co.il



ZAG/S&W LLP Launches Water Resource Development Group to Address Heightened Importance of Water Conservation and Related Alternative Energy Technologies



Washington, D.C. - February 4, 2010 - ZAG/S&W LLP, the sole Israeli-American law firm, has announced a new practice group devoted to water conservation and related renewable energy technologies. The Water Resource Development Group was unveiled this week in Washington, D.C. at RETECH 2010, the renewable energy technology conference and exhibition.

“The need for this separate practice area became apparent from the heightened importance of water conservation technologies resulting from water-related climate issues worldwide,” said ZAG/S&W’s Jerome C. Muys, Jr., the head of the new practice group.

ZAG/S&W’s Water Resource Development Group advises clients in matters involving water resource and conservation technologies, water-based alternative energy technologies, and all facets of water infrastructure project development, domestically and internationally. “This new practice group further enhances the range of services that we are providing to our clients via the firm’s Climate-Related Business and Technology, and Environmental and Natural Resources Practice Groups,” according to Jeffrey M. Karp, the co-head of the firm’s Climate Practice Group.

The Water Resource Development Group also is led in the firm’s Tel Aviv office by Partner Yair Estline, who said “ZAG/S&W, with offices in both the U.S. and Israel, provides a unique platform from which our Israeli clients with cutting-edge water conservation and related alternative energy technologies can readily access U.S. funding sources, and opportunities to enter the U.S. market through vendor, joint venture, or technology licensing agreements.”

The practice recently has assisted clients in remediating and redeveloping a river watershed at a complex aquatic site; financing a municipality’s program to reduce water use, energy consumption and carbon emissions; and representing an acquisition by an Israeli water component manufacturer of a majority interest in a U.S.-based company.

ZAG/S&W LLP was established in 2001 through a unique joint venture of its founding firms, Zysman Aharoni Gayer & Co. (ZAG) and Sullivan & Worcester LLP (S&W). Through the joint venture, ZAG/S&W has engaged with a number of cleantech and renewable energy companies, assisted them in identifying potential investors and licensees for their technologies, and advised them regarding steps that can be taken to enhance their revenue streams and attractiveness to potential investors by adding a carbon emission reduction component to their technologies.

About ZAG/S&W LLP

ZAG/S&W LLP is the world’s only true Israeli-American law firm committed to the success of Israeli and U.S. companies seeking to do business between each other’s countries. ZAG/S&W is a law firm partnership-one entity-not a referral relationship, with approximately 220 lawyers in the United States and Israel. Our innovative business model enables us to provide completely integrated, cost-efficient legal services, leveraging our expertise on both sides of the Atlantic to help advance our clients’ objectives with maximum efficiency-whether it’s obtaining financing, forming a joint venture, entering into a technology licensing agreement, or listing a company on NASDAQ. For further information please see http://www.zag-sw.com.