SMA Solarchecker iPhone Application Provides Versatile Measurement Tool for Solar Installers

Solar installers and consumers looking for a simple-to-use, yet powerful, portable solar site analysis tool can now download the SMA Solarchecker iPhone application from the Apple App Store. The free iPhone application provides users with a quick way of finding out how much energy-and revenue—a solar power system could produce at virtually any given location.



The Solarchecker utilizes the iPhone’s GPS locator to determine the user’s location. Its magnetic compass provides site orientation and the inclination sensor determines the roof pitch. Users who lack the compass feature can also enter the orientation manually.



Using the site location, the Solarchecker automatically accesses a weather database to determine the solar radiation available at that spot. Then, based on the site parameters and irradiance levels, the application applies a mathematical model to provide specific energy yield and annual energy harvest estimates.



By entering a project’s available roof space or anticipated system size, the Solarchecker can also provide users with potential energy yields and CO2 savings over the life of the system.



For those who want even more information, the Solarchecker can estimate a project’s return on investment (ROI) by entering the revenue generated per kWh as well as the system’s financing and maintenance costs. The application uses that information to calculate net profit, savings or anticipated returns.



After entering and analyzing the data, users can also find qualified, local solar energy specialists to install the proposed system. Once again using the iPhone’s GPS locator, the application will automatically provide contact information for the ten closest SMA Sunny PRO Club members-qualified professionals who can assist with installation.



“The SMA Solarchecker iPhone application provides both installers and consumers with a convenient way to get in-depth information about a prospective solar project,” said Jeffrey Philpott, director of marketing for SMA America. “In addition to our innovative solar inverter technology, this free, easy-to-use tool is another example of how SMA consistently brings additional value to the solar community.”



The Solarchecker application works worldwide and is available in five languages: English, Spanish, French, German and Italian.



About SMA

The SMA Group generated sales of approximately 934 million Euro in 2009 and is the worldwide market leader for photovoltaic inverters, a key component of all solar power plants. It is headquartered in Niestetal, near Kassel, Germany, and is represented on four continents by 13 foreign subsidiaries. The Group employs a staff of over 4,000 (incl. temporary employees). SMA’s product portfolio includes the most comprehensive range of inverters on the market, offering a compatible inverter for every type of photovoltaic module and for all plant sizes. The product range covers both inverters for photovoltaic plants connected to the grid as well as inverters for off-grid systems. Since 2008, the Group’s parent company SMA Solar Technology AG has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and also in the TecDAX index. In recent years, SMA has received numerous awards for its excellence as an employer.



Disclaimer:

This press release serves only as information and does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for, acquire, hold or sell any securities of SMA Solar Technology AG (the “Company”) or any present or future subsidiary of the Company (together with the Company, the “SMA Group”) nor should it form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities in the Company or any member of the SMA Group or commitment whatsoever. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.



This press release can contain future-oriented statements. Future-oriented statements are statements which do not describe facts of the past. They also include statements about our assumptions and expectations. These statements are based on plans, estimations and forecasts which the executive board of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA or company) has available at this time. Future-oriented statements are therefore only valid on the day on which they are made. Future-oriented statements by nature contain risks and elements of uncertainty. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors can lead to considerable differences between the actual results, the financial position, the development or the performance of the corporation and the estimates given here. These factors include those which SMA has discussed in published reports. These reports are available on the SMA website at www.SMA.de. The company accepts no obligation whatsoever to update these future-oriented statements or to adjust them to future events or developments.