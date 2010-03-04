OwnEnergy and Horn Wind Complete Development of Windthorst-1 Wind Farm

NEW YORK and WINDTHORST, TX, March 4, 2010 - OwnEnergy, the leading development platform for Community Wind in the United States, and Horn Wind, a Dallas, TX regional developer, announced today that they have completed development of a 51MW wind power project in Texas. OwnEnergy and Horn Wind developed the project as a joint venture and have subsequently sold a majority stake in the project to a global renewable energy company.



The Windthorst-1 project is strategically located near Windthorst, Texas, just outside of Greater Dallas, in the ERCOT North Zone. The project was developed in keeping with the central tenets of community wind: local ownership, increased local jobs, and greater involvement, control and financial upside for members of the community. OwnEnergy’s strategy is to co-own and operate its projects in conjunction with local partners and this commitment was maintained through the sale of the asset as OwnEnergy and Horn Wind retain a long-term interest in the project.



“We are pleased to announce the completion of Windthorst-1’s development,” said Jacob Susman, OwnEnergy’s CEO. “This project is a tremendous example of how OwnEnergy’s development platform can facilitate community involvement and local entrepreneurship to develop renewable power. We are fortunate to be working with terrific partners on the Project.”



“The completion of development of Windthorst-1 is a great success for Horn Wind,” said Jimmy Horn, President of Horn Wind. “This is the first of five regional wind projects Horn Wind is developing. Moving this project to the next stage allows Horn Wind to continue to grow and to support our local landowners and communities.”



About OwnEnergy

OwnEnergy is the leading development platform for Community Wind in the United States. The company is enabling the shift towards smaller-scale, locally-owned renewable energy projects by leveraging its resources, networks and industry expertise to guide and support local entrepreneurs through the complex process of project development. By forming long-term partnerships with landowners and local developers to jointly develop commercial-scale wind projects, OwnEnergy creates local jobs, spurs economic growth and provides communities with clean, renewable sources of energy that they can call their own. OwnEnergy and its partners have 24 projects under development across 12 U.S. states. For more information about OwnEnergy, and to learn about OwnEnergy’s co-development platform, please visit http://www.ownenergy.net, or send an email to info@ownenergy.net



About Horn Wind

Horn Wind is a regional developer located near Dallas, Texas. The company is currently developing five wind projects in the ERCOT North Zone. Horn Wind was established in 2006 in an effort to work with our local landowners and communities to bring wind development to our local area. As a regional developer, Horn Wind manages the early-stages of the development processes and then partners with community friendly companies like OwnEnergy to complete late-stage development and construction of the projects.