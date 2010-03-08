2010 03 08 - Press release - Prothea is successfully implementing 3 solar PV projects

Prothea is successfully implementing the development of 3 solar photovoltaic projects totalling ca. 10MW in Central and Southern Italy.

Prothea since October 2009 is implementing the development of 3 solar photovoltaic projects totalling ca. 10MW in Central and Southern Italy.

Thanks to its community and environmental oriented approach, Prothea is developing in a timely manner the different projects. Key of its success is the involvement of the local community: land owners, public administrations and local technical partners are all involved in identifying the best solution to provide renewable energy to the community, minimizing the environmental impact.

Each possible project is pre-screened using an Environmental Impact Assessment procedure that involves biological, geological and hydrological surveys. Only those projects that guarantee the smallest impact on the environment have been selected as location of our power plants.

Principal geographic focus is on the projects is Central and Southern Italy: projects are located in Calabria and Lazio.

Our project design focus on technical aspects (i.e., fixed-axis type plants to be installed over flat lands, limited wind exposition), which, in conjunction with high irradiance (>1350 equivalent hours) and close grid connection (usually on site), guarantee strong economics for the project.

An additional pipeline of projects in Marche and Abruzzo, totalling 5 MW, has been recently started.



About Prothea



Prothea is a greenfield developer and turn key provider of solar energy power plants.

We are based in Italy (Milan and Lecce) and UK (London) and active in Italy, France and other Mediterranean countries.

With our technical, project management and financial skills, we are active in every segment of the project development chain:



Feasibility analysis (technical and financial)



Environmental assessment



Project design and engineering



Permitting



Technology procurement and PPA negotiation



Finance structuring and fund-raising



Construction



Operation & Maintenance