Melitron to Expand Manufacturing Capabilities and Increase Productivity

Guelph, ON - Melitron Corporation will streamline its manufacturing operations and increase productivity thanks to an Economic Action Plan investment of $400,000. The Honourable Gary Goodyear, Minister of State for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario), made the announcement at Melitron.



“This investment in Melitron will help the company become more competitive and expand their business,” said Minister Goodyear. “Our government is committed to creating jobs and supporting the people, communities and businesses of southern Ontario.”



Funding will come from the Southern Ontario Development Program (SODP) and will allow Melitron Corporation to increase productivity through the installation of new equipment and facility upgrades. Melitron will also be reconfiguring the layout of the plant in order to implement lean manufacturing process principles. This plant-wide upgrade will provide immediate local economic stimulus by creating 18 new jobs.



“In addition to further streamlining our manufacturing process, we will be undertaking an energy savings initiative that will result in much reduced electricity, natural gas and water consumption,” said Ted Turner, President of Melitron Corporation. “We expect our project will result in renewed business growth and job stability for our dedicated employees.”



This project is among more than 60 projects the Government of Canada intends to support with a contribution of nearly $63 million through the 2009/2010 general intake of the SODP.



For additional details on the Southern Ontario Development Program, please visit the FedDev Ontario web site at www.southernontario.gc.ca