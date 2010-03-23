SILFAB LAUNCHES A NEW SERIES OF PHOTOVOLTAIC MODULES, SLA 230-245M

Innovation and high efficiency are perfectly embodied in the design of Silfab SLA 230-245M modules: built with 60 cells in monocrystalline silicon, with a total area of 156x156 mm, the SLA series is specifically developed for grid-connected, feed-in-tariffs compatible, photovoltaic plants.



Available in different models, with a peak power ranging from 230 to 245 Wp, SLA modules optimize the size of PV plants as a function of electric power needs and support surface availability. Their high-quality manufacturing standards have been tested to guarantee superior efficiency performances that range from 14,1% for 230 Wp modules to 15,0% for 245 Wp modules.



Built with anodized aluminum frame and low-iron front tempered glass (3.2 mm thick), the modules can fully operate under the most adverse environmental conditions, including 25mm hailstones speeding at a magnitude of 83 km/hr. As demonstrated by the electrical tests conducted by the Fraunhofer Institute, the modules’ high-transparent glass represents the ideal match for both direct and diffuse solar radiation, thus providing not only a great response spectrum but also optimal performances even in conditions of scarce lighting. Several strict quality tests have also been conducted during the entire photovoltaic supply chain, from ingots to wafer, from cells to modules manufacturing, to ensure the highest possible performances.



The modules occupy a surface of 1.63 square meters (dimensions: 1650x990x38mm) and weight 19 Kg, thus providing a great balance between occupied surface and power output. Their high-quality components - which include high-efficiency cells, EVA (ethylene-vinyl acetate copolymer), tempered glass, backsheet, anodized aluminum frame and electrical fittings – provide exceptional performances guaranteed by several levels of warranty: 10-year warranty on the product itself; 10-year warranty on performances at 90% of power output, and 25-year warranty on performances at 80% of power output. Silfab’s SLA Modules are fully certified to IEC standard 61215 Ed.2 and 61730.



Silfab SpA

Silfab S.p.A. is an international vertically integrated company that operates across the entire photovoltaic supply chain, from high-purity solar grade polysilicon to PV modules and turn-key solar farms. Founded by Franco Traverso, a pioneer of Italian photovoltaic technologies, Silfab relies on the technological and commercial expertise of two international partners, Pan Asia Solar and SAS. SAS is a Taiwanese company that manufactures silicon ingots and wafers since 1981. The company sells its products worldwide, including Asia, the Americas, Europe, and Australia. Pan Asia Solar Ltd. (PAS) is a private investment firm with subsidiaries in New York, Hong Kong and London. The company provides growth capital and specialized advisory services to early-stage solar energy companies and has a team with over 25 years of experience in the PV marketplace. For additional information: www.silfab.eu.



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