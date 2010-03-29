Conservation Services Group Expands Staff

CONSERVATION SERVICES GROUP EXPANDS HR STAFF



WESTBOROUGH, Mass., March 29, 2010 — Conservation Services Group (CSG) today announced the addition of three human resource professionals to the staff, as well as the promotion of Maureen K. Huffam to senior vice president. CSG’s new HR executives are Donna M. Angelico, director of human resource operations; Kevin C. Farrell, director of learning and development; and Sharon L. Gilbert, director of recruitment, according to Mary Stewart, executive vice president for Central Services. CSG’s HR department has increased from two to seven staffers in the last eighteen months. Since 2006, overall employment at the national energy services firm has grown 119 percent.



Angelico brings more than 20 years of HR experience in health care, finance and technology to CSG. In the newly created position of director of human resource operations, Angelico is responsible for creating policies and programs nationwide for the energy services firm. Prior to joining CSG, she served as senior HR business partner and interim HR director at Caritas Christi Health Care in Boston. Angelico has held HR positions with Bank of Boston, Computervision and Digital Equipment Corporation and spent several years leading her own HR consulting practice. She holds a Senior Professional Human Resources certification and received a BA from Wheaton College. Angelico is a native of Auburn, Mass. and a resident of Dover.



As CSG’s director of learning and development, Farrell is responsible for the design and delivery of management and professional development programs that drive organizational and individual performance. He is also in charge of video production of staff training and the design and development of employee training courses. Prior to joining CSG, Farrell spent a decade with Fidelity Investments first as an instructional designer, trainer and facilitator. He was promoted five years later to director of learning technology, leadership and organizational development in the corporate HR department at Fidelity Investments in Boston. While at Fidelity, Farrell won the Brandon Hall Award for Excellence in the “Best Innovation in Learning Technology” category. Farrell holds a B.S. in marketing from Bryant University in Smithfield, R.I. and an MBA from Suffolk University in Boston. He is a native of Grafton, Mass. and lives in East Walpole.



As CSG’s director of recruitment, also a new position, Gilbert is responsible for attracting candidates, the promotion of HR training programs and developing recruiting guidelines for the company. Most recently, Gilbert was vice president of Savvy Staffing Solutions in Worcester, Mass. During her seven-year tenure there, she hired, trained and supervised staff and increased revenues at the start-up to $8 million in billings. She also worked as a manager for New Boston Select Staffing in the permanent placement division in their Boston and Worcester offices. Gilbert received a B.S. in business administration from Framingham State College in Framingham, Mass., where she is also a native and resident.



Huffam was hired in 2008 as CSG’s first senior director of HR and was promoted to senior vice president earlier this year. Prior to joining CSG, Huffam was the HR director for Shriners Hospital for Children in Boston where she was part of the hospital’s leadership team. She is a member of the Boston YMCA’s League of Women achievers and received a B.S. from the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. A native of Framingham, Mass., Huffam is a resident of Medway.



Stewart said, “Congratulations to Maureen and to our new HR professionals. They will be a huge asset to the company, providing more resources in order to keep pace with CSG’s rapidly growing workforce.”



Based in Westborough, Mass., CSG has nearly 600 employees in 20 offices around the country. Founded in 1984, CSG provides energy saving strategies, program design, management services and technologies to consumers and businesses. For more information, visit www.csgrp.com.