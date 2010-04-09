Innovative motion sensors a great fit for wind turbines

Hamilton, New Jersey, April 2010 - FRABA’s OPTIPACT motion sensors measure velocity by calculating the rate at which an image of a moving surface travels across an optical sensor. With no contact between the sensor and the moving object, dust or surface contaminates won’t cause problems. OPTIPACT sensors provide an ideal way of determining rotor speed in wind turbines: just measure the velocity with which part of the rotor (e.g. nose cone or shaft) moves past a point on the body of the turbine. OPTIPACT motion sensors are compact, robust and ideal for primary or backup rotor speed regulation. This is just another example of the wide range of velocity measurements that are easily accomplished with these versatile motion sensors!



About INTACTON



INTACTON is a business unit of FRABA Inc., the North American sister company of FRABA GmbH, a highly specialized manufacturer of sensors for automation, motion control and safety applications based in Cologne, Germany. The company belongs to the FRABA Group which dates back to 1918, when its predecessor, Franz Baumgartner elektrische Apparate GmbH, was established to manufacture relays. Today, the group consists of six independent companies that develop and produce advanced industrial sensor technology and safety equipment.

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