Envision Solar Goes Public, Unveils Ticker Symbol

SAN DIEGO (May 3, 2010) - Envision Solar International, Inc., (www.envisionsolar.com) (OTCBB:EVSI), a leading solar planner, architect and inventor designing and deploying clean energy systems globally, joins the Over the Counter (OTC) Bulletin Board, effective today. The company’s stock will be traded under the symbol EVSI.



Envision Solar works with such notable companies as Chevron Energy, Sun Edison, Dell, Centocor, University of California and others, and is the first company to invent and build structures for solar that address the unused millions of acres of parking spaces. The company has designed and/or installed more than nine megawatts of solar arrays for commercial, residential, and public entities worldwide.



“We’re happy to announce that Envision Solar is now a publicly traded company. This event provides the public markets a tangible way to participate in our company’s growth,” said Robert Noble, CEO of Envision Solar. “We are committed to sustainable growth for our company and believe this is a step in the right direction to bring our vision of ‘solar you can see’ to a wider market.”



For more information on Envision Solar, visit www.envisionsolar.com or call 1-866-746-0514. For investor inquiries, contact investor@envisionsolar.com or call 1-866-635-0011.



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About Envision Solar International, Inc.

Envision Solar, www.envisionsolar.com, is a leading solar planner, architect and inventor designing and deploying clean energy systems globally. The solar master planning firm provides strategic long-term solutions conducting comprehensive sustainability planning and optimizing locations for solar array structures. It is the first to invent and build structures for solar that address the unused millions of acres of parking spaces. Its innovative systems include commercial, residential, and public entities with products such as the Solar Tree®, Solar Row™, LifePort™, LifePod™, LifeVillage™ and others.



Envision Solar is listed on the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol [OTCBB:EVSI]. For more information on the company, contact 1-866-746-0514.



Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and outcomes may differ materially from those discussed or anticipated. For a more detailed discussion of these and associated risks, see the company’s most recent document filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.