Missouri University of Science and Technology wins 2010 Hydrogen Student Design Contest

WASHINGTON, DC - May 4, 2010 - The winners of the 2010 Hydrogen Student Design Contest were announced today in a keynote session of the National Hydrogen Association’s annual conference, held this year in Long Beach, CA.



The team from Missouri University of Science and Technology was declared the Grand Prize winner. Teams from the University of Waterloo and the National University of Kyiv received Honorable Mention awards.



For the 2010 Contest, students were challenged to plan and design the basic elements of a hydrogen community in Santa Monica, California. They were asked to design one scalable hydrogen fueling station; identify renewable hydrogen sources in the community; and identify customers for early market hydrogen applications.



“While the design submitted by the Missouri University of Science and Technology team specifically applies to Santa Monica, it contains key elements that are applicable to metropolitan areas around the world” said Jeffrey Serfass, President of the Hydrogen Education Foundation. “The team incorporated some very interesting and useful innovations in their entry.”



The Grand Prize-winning team presented their design today to a keynote audience at the National Hydrogen Association Annual Hydrogen Conference and Expo in Long Beach, CA. As a part of the prize package, the team will also be presenting at the World Hydrogen Energy Conference in Essen, Germany on May 17.



The 2010 Contest was sponsored by the U.S. Department of Energy, Chevron, and Ballard Power Systems. For information about sponsoring the 2011 Contest, contact Kyle Gibeault at the information below.





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CONTACT:Kyle Gibeaultgibeaultk@hydrogenassociation.org202.223.5547 x327About the Hydrogen Student Design ContestOrganized by the Hydrogen Education Foundation, the annual Hydrogen Student Design Contest challenges university-level students to develop innovative solutions to key issues facing the hydrogen and fuel cell industries. The Contest showcases the talents of students in many disciplines, including engineering, architecture, marketing, and entrepreneurship. www.HydrogenContest.orgAbout the Hydrogen Education FoundationThe Hydrogen Education Foundation is the charitable, education-focused arm of the National Hydrogen Association which administers three hallmark programs: the H2 & You outreach program, the Hydrogen Student Design Contest, and the H-Prize Competition. www.HydrogenEducationFoundation.orgAbout the National Hydrogen AssociationThe National Hydrogen Association (NHA) is the premier hydrogen trade organization led by over 100 companies dedicated to supporting the transition to hydrogen. Efforts are focused on education and outreach, policy, safety and codes and standards. Since 1989, the NHA has served as a catalyst for information exchange and cooperative projects and continues to provide the setting for mutual support among industry, research and government organizations. The NHA Conference and Hydrogen Expo is the largest hydrogen conference in the U.S. and the longest-running annual hydrogen conference in the world. www.HydrogenAssociation.org