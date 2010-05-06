Bentek Launches New Bentek Solar Web site

SAN JOSE, CA ― May 2010 - Bentek Solar, a leader in manufacturing and engineering solutions for complex electro-mechanical and power distribution systems, recently launched a new Bentek Solar Web site that showcases the quality, ease of installation and safety of the Bentek Solar family of solar combiner products.



The comprehensive solar resource can be viewed at www.BentekSolar.com, and provides an overview as well as key features and specific datasheets for the family of Bentek solar combiners, which includes disconnect combiners, string combiners, smart combiners and re-combiners.



The new solar site features a complete list of the company’s capabilities and services. Additionally, the site provides a complete description of Bentek’s supply chain management, as well as engineering and manufacturing solutions.



For more information about Bentek Solar or to view the newly redesigned Web site, visit www.BentekSolar.com.



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About Bentek Solar

Founded in 1985, Bentek Solar is a leader in manufacturing and engineering solutions for complex electro-mechanical and power distribution systems for the semiconductor and solar industries. Bentek has applied these extensive capabilities and knowledge into a comprehensive family of standard and configure-to-order (CTO) solar combiner products. These solar combiners provide quality, ease of installation and safety to the solar industry. For more information, contact Bentek Solar at 866-505-0303, e-mail JohnB@bentek.com or visit www.BentekSolar.com.