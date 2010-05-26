REMA Launches Voluntary Renewable Energy Coalition (VREC)

WASHINGTON, DC - Today marked the official launch of the Voluntary Renewable Energy Coalition (VREC), a grassroots coalition of organizations that share a common belief in the importance of the voluntary renewable energy market. The 50 Founding Members of VREC include companies, nonprofits, school districts, and municipal agencies across the United States.



“Voluntary purchases of renewable energy have been a significant driver for the growth of the U.S. renewable energy market,” said Jay Carlis, President of the Renewable Energy Markets Association (REMA). “We formed VREC to ensure that policymakers hear from the many companies and nonprofits supportive of the voluntary market for renewable energy.”



There is no fee to join VREC and any company or nonprofit is eligible to become a supporter. Members of VREC agree to three basic principles:





Voluntary purchases play an important role in increasing the amount of renewable energy nationwide.

Reducing greenhouse gases (GHGs) is an important driver of customer decisions to purchase renewable energy products.

Policymakers at all levels should protect and preserve the voluntary renewable energy market and associated GHG reductions under legislation or regulations.





“Citizens, organizations, companies, local governments and states need a continuing incentive to do more,” said Dan Galpern, Attorney at the Western Environmental Law Center. “Protecting the voluntary market will allow consumers to take additional action secure in the knowledge that such action will lead to actual environmental benefits. We are glad to be a Founding Supporter of this vital new coalition.”



Members of VREC will receive opportunities to take action on behalf of the voluntary market and periodic updates on Coalition efforts and activities. More information on how to join can be found at: www.renewablemarketers.org/VREC



“Over the past decade, voluntary markets for renewable energy have been the primary means for consumers, businesses and government agencies to act on the preference for clean power,” said Arthur O’Donnell, Executive Director of the Center for Resource Solutions. “While it already has a considerable list of supporters, we look forward to VREC developing into a strong voice for these important voluntary markets.”



Founding Supporters:





3Degrees

Angel Printing, Inc.

Avis Budget Group, Inc.

Austin Energy

Blue Marble Creative

Bonneville Environmental Foundation

Boreal & Soda Springs Mountain Resort

Carol Jackson, Homeless Housing Consultant

Center for Energy Efficiency and Renewable Technologies

Center for Resource Solutions

Clean Currents, LLC

Community Energy, Inc.

Connected Companies

Copper Mountain Resort

Design Balance LLC

DolphinBlue.com

Energy Consumers Alliance of New England

Fresh Energy

Gorgoza

Green Mountain Energy

InterContinental Hotel

Killington Resort & Pico Mountain

Las Vegas Ski and Snowboard Resort

McHenry County Conservation District

Mt. Bachelor

Natural Body

NextEra Energy Power Marketing

Park City Mountain Resort

Powdr Corporation

QPL,Inc and The Image Group

Recycled Paper Printing

Reihl Engineering, LLC

Renewable Choice Energy

Renewable Northwest Project

Rocky Mountain Racquet Specialists

Shallowater Independent School District

SmartPower

SoftwareSecuritySolutions.com

Solar Energy Industries Association

Sony Electronics

Sterling Planet

Stolze Printing Company Inc.

SunPower

Suntech America

Town of Mansfield

Unicoi Energy Services, LLC

Union of Concerned Scientists

Washington Gas Energy Services

Western Environmental Law Center

West Chester Borough





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About the Voluntary Renewable Energy Coalition (VREC):



The Voluntary Renewable Energy Coalition (VREC) is a group of companies and nonprofit organizations that support the voluntary renewable energy market. VREC supporters believe that any climate or energy legislation should preserve the ability of customers to achieve their environmental goals through voluntary purchases of renewable energy. www.renewablemarketers.org/VREC



About the Renewable Energy Markets Association (REMA):



The Renewable Energy Markets Association (REMA) is a nonprofit trade association dedicated to maintaining and growing a strong voluntary market for renewable energy in the United States. REMA represents organizations that sell, purchase, or promote renewable energy products through voluntary markets. These products include Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), retail green power programs, utility green pricing services, and on-site renewable energy solutions. It engages in education and advocacy efforts on behalf of an industry coalition of renewable energy marketers, utilities, equipment manufacturers, and others supportive of the voluntary market.

www.renewablemarketers.org