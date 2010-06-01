JA Solar to introduce new solar cell at Intersolar 2010

Shanghai, June 1, 2010 - JA Solar Holdings Co. Ltd, one of the world’s largest solar cell manufacturers, will hold an exclusive event to introduce their new cost-effective, high-efficiency solar cell at Intersolar 2010.



The press conference will be held on Thursday, June 10th at Intersolar in Munich, Germany at 2 :00 p.m. in Press Center Ost, Conference Room Press, Ost 1.



Speakers include Vice President and acting CTO Mr. Yong LIU who will speak on achieving high efficiency in a cost-effective way, and Vice President Mr. Ming YANG, who will give an overview of the company and its strategy.



JA Solar will also be present throughout Intersolar, June 9th to 11th and will be located in hall A3, Stand 570.



As one of the world’s largest suppliers of high performance solar cells and products, JA Solar is engaged in the design, development, production and sales of solar energy products. The company has researched and developed cell chip products with conversion efficiency exceeding 19 percent. JA Solar products are utilized for residential, commercial and utility-scale renewable energy generation.



If you’d like to attend the press conference, please contact the press department listed below.



Event : JA Solar Intersolar press conference

Time : 2 :00 - 3 :30 p.m.

Location : Press Center Ost, Conference Room Press Ost 1 (2 floor) New Munich Trade Fair Centre



About JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd:



JA Solar Holdings Co., Ltd. is one of the world’s largest suppliers of high-performance solar cells and solar products. Established in May 2005, the company is engaged in the design, development, production and sales of solar energy products. JA Solar is listed on NASDAQ in the United States (ticker symbol: JASO) since February 2007. The leading-edge solar cell manufacturing facilities utilize advanced solar cell processing equipments from suppliers in Germany, Italy, and U.S.A. For more information, please visit www.jasolar.com.