Solar Technology Leader SMA America to Expand and Move Headquarters to Rocklin Corporate Center

ROCKLIN, Calif., June 24, 2010 - Don Little Group (DLG), a Northern California real estate investment and development advisory firm, has signed SMA America, LLC, the U.S.-based subsidiary of SMA Solar Technology AG, the world’s largest solar inverter manufacturer, to occupy 40,000 sq. ft. of space at Rocklin Corporate Center. Effective August 2010 for a seven-year term, SMA America is relocating its headquarters, more than quadrupling its office space.



“We are pleased to welcome SMA America to Rocklin Corporate Center, marking one of the most significant lease deals in the Rocklin region in the last year,” said Don Little, president and CEO of DLG.



“With renewable energy emerging as the wave of the future, SMA America and its cutting-edge solar technology products will be well poised to thrive and grow at its new headquarters.”



As part of a leading international renewable energy company, SMA America produces and provides North America with solar inverter products for all power classes, from small residential photovoltaic (PV) systems through utility-scale systems. Solar inverters are the key component in PV systems that convert direct-current electricity into alternating-current electricity, which is required for use on the public power grid.



SMA America’s move to Rocklin Corporate Center is predicated on its massive growth coupled with its desire for Class A office space in a premier and central location in the Rocklin-Roseville area. Currently, SMA America occupies a 25,000 sq. ft. mixed-use building in the Del Mar business park in Rocklin, 8,000 sq. ft. of which is office space with the rest utilized for its warehouse. SMA America will maintain this location as its service and distribution center, moving all office operations to Rocklin Corporate Center, including sales, marketing, finance and all administrative personnel.



“The Rocklin Corporate Center is one of the best developed and well positioned office parks in the greater Sacramento region,” said Jurgen Krehnke, president and general manager of SMA America. “With the aid of our partners, we were able to secure a highly visible and accessible building with state-of-the-art features and amenities that will meet our needs today and in the future as we continue the sustained growth of our North American operations.”



The Rocklin Corporate Center, a Class A office park located at 6020 and 6030 West Oaks Blvd., is comprised of two steel frame, three-story buildings, each totaling approximately 109,000 sq. ft. It boasts floor-to-ceiling reflective and high performance, dual pane glass windows that offer panoramic views of the Sierra Mountains and double-sided lobbies with natural stone materials. It also delivers modern day interior finishes, including sustainable elements such as low flow fixtures, recycled content in carpet and ceiling tiles, cool roof, and low VOC paints.



Adjacent to Highway 65, the Rocklin Corporate Center is located in the heart of one of the most active real estate markets in the greater Sacramento region and within a high technology and business hub that includes a nearby Oracle Corporation campus and other high-profile companies such as Hewlett-Packard and AT&T.



The Rocklin Corporate Center is owned by Opus Properties LLC, which retains DLG to serve as real estate and development advisor for its Northern California portfolio. Kevin Larsheid and Scott Rush of CB Richard Ellis represented the landlord in leasing the Rocklin Corporate Center, while Jeff Pehrson and John Walston of TRI Commercial represented SMA America.



About SMA

The SMA Group generated sales of more than sales of 934 million Euro in 2009 and is the worldwide market leader for photovoltaic inverters, a key component of all solar power plants. It is headquartered in Niestetal, near Kassel, Germany, and is represented on four continents by 13 foreign subsidiaries. The Group employs a staff of over 4,000 (incl. temporary workers). SMA’s product portfolio includes the most comprehensive range of inverters on the market, offering a compatible inverter for every type of photovoltaic module and for all plant sizes. The product range covers both inverters for photovoltaic plants connected to the grid as well as inverters for off-grid systems. Since 2008, the Group’s parent company SMA Solar Technology AG has been listed on the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (S92) and also in the TecDAX index. In recent years, SMA has received numerous awards for its excellence as an employer.

www.SMA-America.com



About SMA America, LLC

SMA America is the U.S.-based subsidiary of SMA Solar Technology AG, headquartered in Germany, and provides North America with the world’s finest inverter, control and monitoring products for renewable energy sources, primarily solar. With more than 25 years of experience, SMA continues to lead the global solar inverter market with unmatched technological innovation, strong service support and educational programs. SMA is the world leader in solar inverter technology and manufacturing and takes pride in a product range of inverters compatible with any module and power class, for grid-tied as well as off-grid and backup applications.



About Don Little Group

Don Little Group specializes in real estate investment, advisory services and development and has been retained by Opus Properties LLC to service its Northern California portfolio, which includes Opus Center Sierra Point in Brisbane, Calif. (450,000 sq. ft. of Class A office space); Opus Logistics Center in Stockton, Calif. (8.2 million sq. ft. industrial distribution center under development); Gateway Corporate Center in Sacramento, Calif. (240,000 sq. ft. of Class A office space); Opus Corporate Center in Roseville, Calif. (120,000 sq. ft. of Class A office space); and Rocklin Corporate Center in Rocklin, Calif. (218,000 sq. ft. of Class A office space).



Disclaimer:

This press release serves only as information and does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for, acquire, hold or sell any securities of SMA Solar Technology AG (the “Company”) or any present or future subsidiary of the Company (together with the Company, the “SMA Group”) nor should it form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any contract to purchase or subscribe for any securities in the Company or any member of the SMA Group or commitment whatsoever. Securities may not be offered or sold in the United States of America absent registration or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended.



This press release can contain future-oriented statements. Future-oriented statements are statements which do not describe facts of the past. They also include statements about our assumptions and expectations. These statements are based on plans, estimations and forecasts which the executive board of SMA Solar Technology AG (SMA or company) has available at this time. Future-oriented statements are therefore only valid on the day on which they are made. Future-oriented statements by nature contain risks and elements of uncertainty. Various known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors can lead to considerable differences between the actual results, the financial position, the development or the performance of the corporation and the estimates given here. These factors include those which SMA has discussed in published reports. These reports are available on the SMA website at www.SMA.de. The company accepts no obligation whatsoever to update these future-oriented statements or to adjust them to future events or developments.