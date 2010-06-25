BTU International to Highlight Next Generation Thermal Processing Capabilities at PV Japan 2010

June 25, 2010 - BTU International (Nasdaq: BTUI), a leading supplier of advanced thermal processing equipment for the alternative energy and electronics manufacturing markets, will highlight its next generation thermal processing capabilities with its distributor Rieckermann (Japan) Ltd. in booth P-D131 at PV Japan 2010. The event is scheduled to take place June 30-July 2 in Pacifico Yokohama, Japan.



BTU will feature an array of in-line process systems that can dramatically lower cost without sacrificing cell efficiencies:

• For Silicon Photovoltaics, BTU’s new TRITAN™ drying and firing furnace provides faster process speeds in combination with innovative heating and gas delivery technology. The TRITAN™ features TriSpeed™ technology that enables aggressive temperature spikes without compromising the drying, burnout and cooling process steps.

• For phosphorus diffusion, BTU’s MERIDIAN™ in-line diffusion system, winner of the “Industry Choice Cell Award,” combines BTU’s second-generation phosphorus coating technology with quartz lined diffusion furnaces. The direct spray phosphorus coater now includes backside and topside coating and drying capabilities. An independent analysis recently showed that the cost per good wafer using in-line diffusion can be as much as $0.12 lower than a batch-processed wafer.

• For Thin Film Photovoltaics, BTU leverages its technologies and decades of experience to provide scalable, custom, in-line thermal process systems for rigid as well as flexible substrates.



About BTU International

BTU International is a market-leading, global supplier of advanced thermal processing equipment to the alternative energy and electronics assembly markets. BTU’s equipment and expertise are used in the manufacturing of solar cells and nuclear fuel as well as the production of printed circuit board assemblies and semiconductor packaging. BTU has design and manufacturing operations in North Billerica, Massachusetts and Shanghai, China with direct sales and service worldwide. Information about BTU International is available at www.btu.com.



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Company Contact:

Jan-Paul van Maaren

Vice President Marketing

BTU International, Inc.

Phone: (978) 667-4111



Media Contact:

Megan Wendling

MW Associates

Phone: (239) 537-6001



Source: BTU International