Solar Engineering & Manufacturing Association to Hold First General Meeting in San Francisco

A new engineering and management association for engineers, managers and other professionals in the solar and related industries will hold its first general meeting in San Francisco on Thursday, July 15, 2010 from 1-5 p.m.



SEMA, the Solar Engineering & Manufacturing Association, was established at a meeting on June 10, 2010 at Flextronics Inc.’s campus in Milpitas, CA as an educational, technical and professional association serving the solar manufacturing and related industries.



Spokesman Matthew Holzmann, President of Christopher Associates, said, “On the basis of a very successful first meeting, we are now inviting all stakeholders in the industry to participate and help establish SEMA as a member-driven professional organization that will help propel solar energy to the forefront. We want SEMA to be regarded as an indispensible resource for professionals around the world, including key stakeholders in research, manufacturing, academia and government.”



The first general meeting will take place in the Telegraph Hill Room of the San Francisco Omni Hotel at 500 California Street. For further information, please contact Matthew Holzmann at matt.holzmann@christopherweb.com or Dennis Willie at dennis.willie@flextronics.com. For further inquiries, please contact:



Matthew Holzmann

President

Christopher Associates Inc.

3617 W. MacArthur Blvd.

Santa Ana, CA 92704

(714) 979 - 7500