Christopher Associates to Premier a New Photovoltaic Backsheet Material at Intersolar North America

Christopher Associates today announced that it will exhibit the Zoomlight high performance FFC/PET/FFC backsheet material for photovoltaic module manufacturing in booth #9247 at the upcoming Intersolar North America exhibition, scheduled to take place July 13-15, 2010 at the Moscone Center in San Francisco.



These fourth-generation materials offer high interlayer adhesion, excellent adhesion to EVA films, superior ultra-violet light and weather resistance, and long-term reliability. Additionally, Zoomlight backsheet materials are UL, TüV, and SGS certified, and are in high-volume use with several of the world’s largest photovoltaic module manufacturers.



Christopher Associates offers both local technical and logistics support to more than 1,000 of the world’s leading manufacturing companies. For more information, stop by booth #9247 at Intersolar North America or visit www.christopherweb.com.



For further information, please contact:

Martin Gershenson

Director of Business development

Christopher Associates Inc.

3617 W. MacArthur Blvd.

Santa Ana, CA 92704

714-979-7500

E mail: martin.gershenson@christopherweb.com