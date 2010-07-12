SET-SOLAR WILL SHOWCASE PRODUCTS AT INTERSOLAR NORTH AMERICA 2010

MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - July 12, 2010 — SET-Solar Corporation, a solar energy solutions provider, announced today that it will attend the Intersolar North America Conference from July 13-15, 2010 at the Moscone West Convention Center in San Francisco, California. SET-Solar will exhibit its polysilicon material, silicon ingots and wafers, high-efficiency solar cells and high-performance solar modules.



The conference is one of the largest business to business solar events in North America. More than 570 U.S.-based and international exhibitors and 20,000 trade visitors are expected across the more than 130,000 net square feet of floor space. Roland Chu, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer along with other members of senior management will be in attendance to meet with existing customers and prospective investor groups.



SET-Solar offers products from photovoltaic modules to turn-key systems, high quality components, utility-scale system design, best-in-class pre-sale and post-sale technical support and energy usage consultation services. SET-Solar excels in innovative and result-oriented financing.



SET-Solar has three product lines of mono-crystalline and poly-crystalline photovoltaic modules, with 16 different models, all listed in the California Solar Initiative (CSI) directory and UL certified. SET-Solar will showcase its products at the Intersolar exhibition. The company specialists on hand discussed SET-Solar’s solar solutions, including financing plans, with exhibition visitors.



About SET-Solar

SET-Solar Corporation is based in Mountain View, California. The Company markets and sells high-quality, mono-crystalline and poly-crystalline photovoltaic solar modules to integrators, installers and distributors in the U.S. SET-Solar is partnering with multiple key suppliers with vertically integrated manufacturing capability of producing ingots, wafers, solar cells and photovoltaic modules, including Solar Enertech, Inc. (OTC: SOEN), a U.S.-based company producing advanced solar cell technology.



Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based largely on current expectations and are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond our control that could cause actual events and results to differ materially from these statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are relevant as of the date of the given press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date. SET-Solar undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements.



For More Information



Products/Services: Jim Huang

Tel: (877) 786-8649 ext. 105



Investor Contact: Roland Chu

Tel: (877) 786-8649 ext. 109