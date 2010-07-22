IPVEA Premiers New Tool to Connect the Solar Supply Chain

ORLANDO, FL ― July 2010 ― The International PV Equipment Association (IPVEA), an independent, non-profit organization of manufacturers and suppliers of photovoltaic (PV) fabrication equipment and related raw materials, introduces the PV Matrix, an innovative new solar supply chain tool.



The IPVEA Matrix illustrates and links the complete PV Value Chain. Located at www.matrix.ipvea.org, the tool is designed to provide a central source of information in order to connect the solar industry.



The PV Matrix separates solar technology into four main segments: silicon, organic, R&D, and installation & power generation. Each segment expands to show categories within that technology. For example, silicon expands to raw material to wafer, wafer to cell and cell to modules. From there, each subsection further breaks down. This is beneficial because it simplifies technology and allows visitors to find specific information and locate key suppliers. Visitors and suppliers can both work and interact with other companies.



Companies listed on the PV Matrix can improve their networks as well as company sales, profile and exposure to the PV industry. Additionally, the Matrix provides customizable microsites where visitors can view image libraries, data sheets, white papers, product brochures, videos and more.



“The Matrix is an exceptional central source for information that links the complete solar supply chain. As the industry grows, so will the Matrix,” said Bryan Ekus, Managing Director of the IPVEA.



Contact Bryan Ekus at ekus@ipvea.com to find out how your company can become part of this innovative solar supply chain tool.