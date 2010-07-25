The 11th China International Heating, Ventilation & Air-conditioning Expo(CIHE & HVAC 2011)

Concurrent themes:

The 8th China International Radiator Products and Accessories Exhibition

The 6th China (Beijing) International Floor Heating System Exhibition

The 2nd China International Domestic Hot Water and Water Purification Equipment and Technology Exhibition

The 7th China International Air-conditioning, Ventilation and Heat Pump Products and Technology Expo



Endorser

China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT)



Organizer

Beijing B & D Tiger Exhibition Co., Ltd.



Overseas Co-organizer

Leipziger Messe International GmbH



Sponsors

Construction Industry Sub-council of CCPIT

Architectural Society of China HVAC&R Committee

Heating and Radiator Committee of China Construction Metal Structure Association

Water Supply and Drainage Equipment Sub-council of China Construction Metal Structure Association

Floor-heating Committee of China Construction Metal Structure Association

Individual Gas Heating Sub-council of Application Committee of China City Gas Society

Floor-heating Chamber of Beijing Municipal Construction Engineering Material Association

Geothermal Committee of China Energy Sources Association

China Building Decoration Association

China International Exhibition Center Group Corporation



Co-sponsors

LONMARK International (USA)

National Air Duct Cleaners Association (USA)



Overseas Media Partners

HVAC&R



Preface

The 11th China International Heating, Ventilation and Air-conditioning Expo (CIHE & HVAC 2011) is to take place at China International Exhibition Center on March 3-5, 2011, occupying hall 1A, 1B, 2, 3, 4, 5,6,7,8 about 42,000 square meters, expecting 650 exhibitors and 40,000 visitors from the whole world. The CIHE & HVAC 2011 organizing committee has begun to carefully prepare the highly expected grand HVAC feast of 2011 for the international HVAC manufacturers and professionals. Rare and must-not-missing business opportunities are ready for you to cherish once and forever.



The 10th China International Heating, Ventilation and Air-conditioning Expo (CIHE & HVAC 2010) has successfully drawn its closing ceremony accompanied by its grand celebration of its 10th anniversary in March which marks the first ten years beautifully ending. The past ten years witnessed the whole development course of CIHE & HVAC all across the years of initial establishment, to the following gradual expansion, then rapid growth of past several years with the top development of CIHE & HVAC 2010.



Since its inception in 2001, CIHE & HVAC has been dedicating itself to build an all-around, high-level and high-efficiency trade platform for HVAC industry. Its professional spirit and international operation gains good reputation from the whole industry, its trade effect and brand are recognized by international leading companies; meanwhile, it is widely considered “The Leading HVAC Expo in the World”.



The high-level communication platform provided by CIHE & HVAC is second to none. Over 37,000 professionals and traders from all over the world took part in CIHE & HVAC 2010 to show their products and technology, to purchase equipments, to seek cooperation opportunity and to talk about the newest technology. The chance to talk with attendees from all over the world is also rarely available. By participating in CIHE & HVAC and entering the cooperation circle of the global HVAC industry, you will obtain unparalleled competitive advantage that you could ever imagine.



For the already attending exhibitors, the CIHE &HVAC 2011 means more confidence and great hope. For the potential exhibitors, it is the high time for you to grasp the chance, not losing the important trade show for your products and services entering the promising Chinese market.



Exhibits Profile



Heating Equipments and Installations

Energy-efficiency tech & equipments; boiler, wall-hung boiler, burner; radiator and sets; thermometer, temperature controller and tech; floor heating, electric heating; solar energy, heat exchanger-



Indoor Environment, Air-conditioning and Ventilation Area

Air-conditioning unit, air-conditioner & accessories; refrigeration equipment & accessories; indoor environment/air treatment system; heat pump air-conditioning system; ventilation equipment & accessories-

Pump, Valve, Water Supply/Drainage Area

Pump, valve, pipe of water supply/drainage; water supply/drainage & water treatment system; new water saving equipment & technology-

Building Integrated Solar Energy System Area

Solar water heater; solar heating system; solar thermal collector; photovoltaic/thermal integrated buildings solar system product & photovoltaic product; Solar external wall & ceiling sets; measurement & control system; new energy resources energy-saving technology & product-

Gas Technology and Equipment Area

Gas fired boiler; gas heating technology equipment, gas central air-conditioning; gas application technology; gas automation control/warning system; new special gas pipe & equipment; other technology & equipment related urban gas-





Exhibiting Charge of CIHE & HVAC 2011



Domestic Enterprises:

Shell Scheme (9 m2): RMB9800 Raw Space (minimum 36 m2): RMB1080/ m2

Joint Ventures:

Shell Scheme (9 m2): RMB11800 Raw Space (minimum 36 m2): RMB1280/ m2

Foreign-funded Enterprises:

Shell Scheme (9 m2): $3000 Raw Space (minimum 36 m2): $300/m2

Shell Scheme Booth consists of: built exhibition booth, carpet, one desk, two chairs, two spotlights, one power socket (220V), security guard and cleanup, etc.

(Notice: Special decoration booth will be charged for their construction management fee and electric fee.)





Advertisement and Propaganda at the Expo

As to the detailed information about advertisement, promotion plan at the Exhibition Center or in the Catalogue, please contact with the organizing committee.



Cover: RMB22000; inside front cover：RMB20000

The title page: RMB18000; inside back cover: RMB20000

Back Cover: RMB22000; inside page(color): RMB8000; inside page(black-and-white): RMB4500

Admission ticket: the back advertisement, print total 200, 000 copies, every 50, 000 as a group, the charge is RMB30, 000 per group.

Handbag: 5, 000 as a group, the charge is RMB50, 000 per group.

Visitor card badge: 10, 000 as a group, the charge is RMB30, 000 per group.

Rope of the badge: 10, 000 as a group, the charge is RMB10, 000 per group.

Exhibitor card badge: Exclusive entitle for the show, RMB10,000.





Colorful Concurrent Activities of CIHE & HVAC 2011



The 3rd China Heating Conference (CHC2011)

2011 Real Estate Energy-saving Accessories Purchasing Fair

China Heating and Radiator Industry Top 20 Brand Evaluation Activities

2011 China Individual Gas Heating Innovative Product and Technology Communicating Seminar

China Floor-heating Industry Top 20 Brand Evaluation Activity, the 3rd China-Japan-Korea Floor-heating Development Forum and 2010 Floor-heating Industry Prize Awarding Meeting

The Activity of 2011 VIP Member Visiting Delegation Expo Attendance from HVAC Main Media

2011 China Heat Pump, Air-conditioning System Special Design and Application Case Communicating Seminar

Note: As for detailed information of the expo activities, please consult the organizing committee.





Participation Procedures



Fill in the Space Reservation Form accurately, sign or stamp on it, and fax or mail to us;

After having received your application, a formal contract will be sent to confirm your booth number, rental fee and the deposit of your booth. Please make sure to return it to us in one week.

The exhibitors should pay 50% of the total rental fee as the deposit to the organizer within 7 working days after your confirmation. The 50% balance shall be paid before December 1st, 2010;

Exhibitors should pay the exhibition fees via wire transfer, and fax the copy of transfer documents to the organizing committee. The exhibitor’s manual will be delivered two month before the expo.

Only the applied and registered products in the Space Reservation Form can be allowed to promote and exhibit during the expo.

Important Note: Reservation without 50% deposit will be treated as invalid. The deposit is non-refundable and will be deducted from the final invoice for the cost of participation.





Why choose CIHE & HVAC 2011?

