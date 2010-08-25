Next SunWize Solar Training Summit Scheduled for Austin, TX, September 27-28

Course Descriptions (subject to change):



Grid-Tie Inverters



•Fronius IG Plus Inverter & Monitoring Solutions (Earn 4 NABCEP Credits): Get a Fronius Inverter & DatCom overview featuring the new IG Plus inverter line-up. A-Z on set up, installation and trouble shooting for residential and small commercial projects.

•SMA Sunny Boy (Earn 4 NABCEP Credits): This course offers a basic understanding of Sunny Boy inverters and their interaction with the utility grid. Topics include: Sunny Boy product knowledge, U.S. utility transformer integration, SMA disconnect, residential grid tied backup, inverter safeguards and UL1741.

•Enphase Microinverter System (Earn 3 NABCEP Credits): Get a comprehensive overview of the Enphase integrated, microinverter architecture and its advantages over central inverter installations, including increased energy harvest, improved reliability, and simplified design, installation and management.



Off-Grid and Battery Back-up



•OutBack (Earn 4 NABCEP Credits): Obtain an overview of inverter chargers, grid-tie battery back-up, charge controllers, and battery charging as well an introduction to the OutBack product line.

•Xantrex (Schneider Electric) (Earn 4 NABCEP Credits): This course covers standalone and grid-tie battery back-up applications utilizing the Xantrex XW System, a fully-integrated, battery-based system, designed for residential and small commercial applications. Learn and understand the XW System from the features and benefits to the technical hands-on of how to install and configure the system.



Pre-engineered System Packages



•SunWize Grid-Tie Systems: Learn about the benefits of pre-engineered SunWize Grid-Tie System packages. This comprehensive half day training includes types and brands of modules and inverters available, system selection, site evaluation and system sizing.



Modules



•SANYO HIT Power: The HIT Power N Series of solar panels offer higher module output, lower voltage, space savings and lower installation costs. With up to 30% more power than its STC rating, HIT Double is the most powerful panel in the world, while the glass on glass construction opens up new system design possibilities for distinctive architectural applications.

•Trina Solar: Find out about the low cost Chinese manufacturer and modules that meet the SunWize standard for quality.

•Samsung Electronics: Get informed about Samsung’s recent entry into the solar market and their LPC line of quality modules with efficiencies over 15%.



Racking



•UNIRAC: This course provides an intensive covering all types of mounting solutions. It includes: racking basics, installation solutions, attachments, installation guidelines and tips, engineering documentation, quoting/estimating, and design tools.

•Quick Mount PV: This essential training provides installers with clear guidelines and specifications on what constitutes building code compliant and waterproof flashing for rooftop PV mounting systems, guidelines and methods for properly attaching to the roof, and an overview of code compliant products for various roof types.



Business



•Solar Economics: Listen to Steven Horowitz, solar financial and policy analyst, talk about the ins and outs of solar financial analysis and making the economic case that closes business. He’ll overview various elements of financial payback as well as sales/proposal tools.

•Solar Practices (moderated by SunWize): An initial presentation of what works in running successful solar installation businesses is followed by a moderated discussion where installers discuss issues and share best practices.



For more information contact:

Dyana Baker, Marketing Coordinator • Tel: (845) 336-0146 ext 7114 • dbaker@sunwize.com • SunWize Technologies, Inc .• 1155 Flatbush Road, Kingston NY, 1240