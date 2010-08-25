Thin film experts gathering in San Francisco on November 30th - December 1st

Thin Film Today has officially launched the 3rd Thin Film Solar Summit USA which will address main industry challenges and provide a powerful forum for international attendees. The event, hosted in San Francisco, will take place on the 30th of November and 1st of December at the Hilton Financial District Hotel. Companies from the whole thin film value chain, financial community, government institutions, key associations and customers are expected to attend.



The conference will set out how to unleash thin film’s full potential - lowering costs, increasing competitiveness and securing finance. Leading experts including First Solar, Unisolar, Solyndra, Kaneka, Wurth Solar, Sulfurcell, Nanosolar, SEPA, NREL, DOE, PG&E, Citi, and others are already confirmed to speak and address main industry concerns such as:



• Expected evolution of efficiency and cost roadmaps

• Lagging areas in which thin film needs to focus in order to improve the technology

• Future requirements of investors and potential customers

• Building a thin film industry without feed in tariffs and meeting the anticipated level of deployment

• Reaching full competitiveness and generating further value within the renewables sector



“The market shakeout has been a natural step in the industry’s evolution and a sign that it is ready to start earning the solid profits that full commercialization promises” stated Thin Film Today. A spokesperson from the company said “the event was created to find solutions to best face the challenging market conditions and technology issues as those are the major roadblocks to overcome. Although the industry is reaching momentum, many believe that it is make or break time for thin film”.



Key presentations include “Buliding on thin film’s track record” (Dr.Subhendu Guha, Unisolar; Bernhard Dimmler, Wurth Solar; Ben Bierman, Solyndra), “Utility perspectives on thin film” (Julia Hamm, SEPA; Aaron Johnson, PG&E), “Cost reduction potential” (Raffi Garabedian, First Solar), “Enhancing efficiency” (Dr. Tiwari Ayodhya, EMPA), the banker perspective (Nicole Lampsa, Citigroup) and “Status, challenges and potential” (Dr.Rommel Noufi, NREL).



Oerlikon, an end-to-end manufacturing solutions provider and Air Products, a leading gas and chemicals supplier, are already supporting the event as sponsors.



Thin Film Today has attracted more than 650 companies through their annual events hosted in USA, Europe and Japan and is devoted to promote the evolution of thin film technologies by providing news and an intimate forum for those who are shaping the industry’s future.



More details about this event are available at www.thinfilmtoday.com/us or contact by email: maria@thinfilmtoday.com